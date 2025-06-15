WATCH: Viktor Hovland hits insanely precise shot from the rough at the US Open 2025

Seven-time PGA Tour winner Viktor Hovland is on fire in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. He fired an insane shot during his third round and is currently in fourth place on the provisional leaderboard.

This year, Hovland won the Valspar Championship with 11-under 273. He won by one stroke ahead of Justin Thomas. A two-time European Tour winner, he has yet to add a major championship trophy to his cabinet. His best result in the US Open so far came in 2019, where he tied for 12th position.

On moving day at Oakmont, the Oslo-born golfer made par after firing three birdies and three bogeys. He fired a spectacular shot onto the 17th green, narrowly missing the hole. Afterwards, the crowd went wild with cheers and loud applause, and Hovland fist bumped his caddie as he walked to the ball. He ended up making a birdie on the hole.

Trending

Watch the video of Viktor Hovland’s insane shot here:

Expand Tweet

During his first round at the US Open, the 27-year-old golfer carded 1-over 71 after shooting six bogeys and five birdies. On day two, he hit a beautiful eagle on the par-4 17th hole and an unfortunate double bogey on the second to card 2-under 68.

Viktor Hovland is now three strokes behind Sam Burns, who is at the top of the leaderboard. Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun are tied for second place with 3-under.

Viktor Hovland reveals he feels better about his swing at the 2025 US Open

Viktor Hovland during the third round of the 2025 US Open - Image Source: Imagn

After his second round at the 2025 US Open, Viktor Hovland was asked about his thoughts on changes in his swing. The PGA Tour pro admitted he felt good about it and has seen some notable progress recently. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“I've definitely felt better about it. But still haven't been overly confident in my ball-striking up until recently. But last week we saw some really good progress, and earlier this week I was very happy with some of the shots that I was hitting out there in the practice rounds. Super excited that I was able to take that out with me in the tournament.”

The seven-time PGA Tour winner also spoke about being in a “really nice mental state” during the week of the 2025 US Open. He revealed that he has had to discipline himself to get mentally tougher and is happy that he “kept it together really nicely” on the course even when he made bogeys.

Viktor Hovland has made 12 PGA Tour starts this year, with three missed cuts in the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Players Championship. He tied for 21st position in the Masters Tournament and 28th in the PGA Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More