"Watched LIV" "LIV was better" - Fans back LIV Golf as PGA Tour dominates last week's viewership battle

The PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson reportedly saw higher viewership numbers than LIV Golf Korea. However, numerous fans online reacted to the report, saying that they had watched the LIV tournament, not the PGA Tour’s.

LIV Golf Korea was held from May 2-4, while the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was held from May 2-5. According to a tweet by NUCLR Golf, the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson attracted 2.9 million viewers on CBS. The report also stated that the breakaway league’s tournament in Korea saw 48,000 viewers on FS1 during the final round.

One fan reacted to the report, saying:

“I watched LIV”

Another commented:

“LIV was better”

One fan pointed out that the numbers were inaccurate as LIV Golf Korea reportedly sold out its in-person tickets.

The user remarked:

“A crazy comparison -- middle of the night, US only numbers for LIV....no international numbers or app... very skewed for a sold out in-person Korean Event.”

Another fan said:

“LIV Korea was a much better tournament to watch. Scottie kicked the teeth out of the entire field.”

Yet, another user commented:

“I actually stayed up and watched the LIV event and loved it. It was great golf. Just wished it were in the States so there wasn’t a time issue. It was such a great match between Bryson & Howell. I also watched a good bit of Scheffler’s dominance on Sunday. Good stuff!”

One user also added:

“Watched all LIV. No PGA.”

Notably, one of the highest viewership numbers LIV Golf has recorded this year was from Adelaide. The tournament reportedly attracted 474,000 viewers on FOX and Channel Seven for its final round.

Who won LIV Golf Korea?

Bryson DeChambeau lifts the trophy at LIV Golf Korea - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Two-time major championship winner Bryson DeChambeau claimed the individual title at LIV Golf Korea 2025, marking his first win of the year and third in the league.

In his first round, DeChambeau fired a smooth bogey-free round with seven birdies. On Day 2, he fired another bogey-free round and shot three birdies. For his final round, the American golfer shot his only bogey in the tournament on the sixth and finished with five birdies.

DeChambeau won the tournament with 19-under, two strokes ahead of Crushers GC’s Charles Howell III, who scored 17-under.

The California-born golfer has competed in seven LIV Golf tournaments this year. He recorded his most disappointing performance so far in Hong Kong, where he finished at T20 after scoring a seven-under. He came close to lifting the trophy in Mexico City but fell short by three strokes and finished the tournament at T2 with 13-under.

DeChambeau was also in contention at the 2025 Masters Tournament but was bested by Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, and Scottie Scheffler. He placed T5, tied with Sungjae Im.

