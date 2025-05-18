"We don’t need you Sergio Garcia" - Fans troll the LIV Golfer for claiming he would decline a Ryder Cup captain’s pick

Sergio Garcia is one of the LIV Golfers in contention to be on the Ryder Cup Team Europe, led by captain Luke Donald. However, Garcia recently claimed he would not accept a spot on the team given his form, even if he were selected. Fans have now reacted to Garcia's statement.

Ad

It has not been a bright year for Garcia so far, as there has been an unexpected decline in his form. This year, he missed the cut at the Masters Tournament, and Garcia is currently ranked T67 in the PGA Championship. His path to the Ryder Cup remains rough, since Garcia must participate in a minimum of four DP World Tour events.

Now, it's worth noting that apart from these, Garcia must serve his suspension fully and prove himself eligible. Although he is an all-time Ryder Cup high scorer for Team Europe, Sergio Garcia feels it would not be in the best interest of the team if he is picked based on his current form.

Ad

Trending

"Obviously the way I'm playing, even if Luke offered me a pick right now, I would tell him no," Garcia was quoted as saying by NUCLR Golf on X.

"So obviously I need to get better… I need to get more where I was just before the Masters. You know, just show myself and show everyone that my game is solid, and it can help the Team Europe. It's as simple as that."

Ad

NUCLR Golf shared this conversation via a post on their X (previously Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Sergio Garcia based his statement on his current form, emphasizing the need to improve his game, fans have reacted differently. Some even questioned his eligibility to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

"Don’t worry, we don’t need you Sergio", a fan tried trolling the LIV Golfer in the comments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He's not getting picked anyway. Non story," another one wrote.

"Another LIV golfer who thinks he is getting on the ryder cup team lol," an X-user said.

"Not even making cuts at major and still has the confidence to think Luke's gonna pick him???? What are you on about???" another one trolled Sergio Garcia in the comments.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You are Not even in the conversation," another one commented.

Although Garcia might have been facing a hard time with his performances, he has been a top scorer at the Ryder Cup for Team Europe.

Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup record explored

Garcia during the 43rd Ryder Cup - Singles Matches - Source: Getty

Garcia debuted in the 1999 Ryder Cup and became the youngest player to represent Europe at the time. Till now, he has made 10 Ryder Cup appearances (1999 to 2021) for Team Europe.

Ad

As per records, Sergio Garcia is a record-holder for the most points scored by an individual in the history of the Ryder Cup. In all of his 45 matches, Garcia has 25 victories, 13 losses, and seven halves, amassing a staggering 28.5 points. He has secured wins in 3 Singles, 10 Fourballs, and 12 Foursomes.

This takes his winning percentage sky high to 63.3%. Sergio Garcia attained the status of Europe's highest Ryder Cup scorer in 2018, when his Singles win against Rickie Fowler helped him surpass Nick Faldo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More