“We expected you to win earlier” - LIV Golf analyst addresses Joaquin Niemann's exclusion from 3 Majors despite Mayakoba triumph

Joaquin Niemann had an amazing start to the LIV season with the Mayakoba tournament. After breaking a course record of 59 in his first round, getting a two-stroke penalty in the second, and playing the longest playoff in history in the third round, the Chilean professional golfer claimed a victory.
Although this triumph was special for him, Niemann still can’t participate in the 2024 Majors excluding the Open Championship, scheduled to take place in July. In December 2023, Joaquin Niemann won the ISPS Handa Australian Open which granted him a spot for the 152nd Open tournament.
Nonetheless, shortly after the event, LIV Golf analyst Jerry Foltz opened up about how LIV golfers including Joaquin Niemann are not earning points in the OWGR rankings and are also restricted from showcasing their skills at the Majors.
Jerry Foltz praised Niemann and hoped that he gets a spot in the Majors. He said (via Golf Monthly):
“He (Niemann) felt like he had a point to prove this week. He is one of the best players in the world, there's not a single person who laces up their golf shoes for a living who doesn't believe he is one of the best players in the world.”
He added:
“The rankings that don't answer to the organizing bodies that control the political bargaining chip that is the OWGR - they all would have him in the Major championships through legitimate rankings.”
Not just that, Joaquin Niemann himself talked about how not being a part of the Majors is a big disappointment for him when Dom Boulet called him one of the best golfers and said:
"Joaquin, you're one of the best players in the world, we expected you to win earlier..."
To this, the 25-year-old golfer replied:
"But I'm not in the Majors."
Although it remains to be seen if Joaquin Niemann would be able to tee off at the Augusta event, he still has one chance in July to showcase his skills at the Open Championship.
Despite the uncertainties surrounding Majors, Joaquin Niemann won a substantial amount by winning the Mayakoba tournament
Joaquin Niemann had a decent season in 2023 where he proved his worth by making some of the best finishes. However, he was yet to win his LIV league event though he did his best in the 2024 LIV season’s opening event, LIV Mayakoba.
Niemann defeated Sergio Garcia in a playoff round and won a whopping amount of $4,000,000. Additionally, Garcia won his share of $2,250,000 for his runner-up finish in the event. Here is the prize distribution list for all the players in the LIV Mayakoba tournament:
- Winner Joaquin Niemann- $4,000,000
- 2 Sergio Garcia- $2,250,000
- T3 Jon Rahm- $1,250,000
- T3 Dean Burmester- $1,250,000
- T5 Dustin Johnson- $700,000
- T5 Charles Howell III- $700,000
- T5 Brooks Koepka- $700,000
- T8 Tyrrell Hatton- $457,500
- T8 Louis Oosthuizen- $457,500
- T8 Cam Smith- $457,500
- T11 Richard Bland- $370,000
- T11 Paul Casey- $370,000
- T13 Caleb Surratt- $330,000
- T13 Sebastian Munoz- $330,000
- T15 Talor Gooch- $292,500
- T15 Laurie Canter- $292,500
- T17 Sam Horsefield- $255,000
- T17 Kevin Na- $255,000
- T17 Cameron Tringale- $255,000
- T17 Patrick Reed- $255,000
- T21 Anirban Lahiri- $215,000
- T21 Brendan Steele $215,000
- T21 Lucas Herbert- $215,000
- T21 Bubba Watson- $215,000
- T25 Matt Jones- $190,000
- T25 Bryson DeChambeau- $190,000
- T25 Marc Leishman- $190,000
- T28 Abraham Ancer- $170,000
- T28 Martin Kaymer- $170,000
- T28 Matthew Wolff- $170,000
- T28 Ian Poulter- $170,000
- T32 Lee Westwood- $153,250
- T32 Kalle Samooja- $153,250
- T32 Eugenio Chacarra- $153,250
- T32 Jason Kokrak- $153,250
- T36 Hudson Swafford- $144,000
- T36 Henrik Stenson- $144,000
- T38 Kieran Vincent- $135,200
- T38 Charl Schwartzel- $135,200
- T38 Jinichiro Kozuma- $135,200
- T38 David Puig- $135,200
- T38 Scott Vincent- $135,200
- T43 Carlos Ortiz- $126,500
- T43 Mito Pereira- $126,500
- T43 Graeme McDowell- $126,500
- T43 Thomas Pieters- $126,500
- 47 Adrian Meronk- $123,000
- 48 Danny Lee- $120,000
- 49 Brendan Grace- $60,000
- 50 Andy Ogletree- $60,000
- T51 Pat Perez- $53,333
- T51 Phil Mickelson- $53,333
- T51 Peter Uihlein- $53,333
- 54 Harold Varner- $50,000