"We have been looking forward to this week all year": Tiger Woods on competing in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie

Tiger Woods confirmed that he will be playing at the 2022 PNC Championship with his son Charlie.

Woods, who was on a brief break following his horrible car accident last year, has finally returned to play next month.

Tiger and Charlie competed in the championship in 2021 but were placed second to John Daly and his son John II.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I'm thrilled to close out a great December by returning to compete in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. Getting to play as a Dad makes the week that much more special. I'm thrilled to close out a great December by returning to compete in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. Getting to play as a Dad makes the week that much more special.

Rumors of them returning for the PNC championship have spread like wildfire. On Friday, Tiger Woods finally confirmed that he and Charlie would be attending the star-studded event that will take place from December 17–18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

While announcing the good news, Tiger Woods stated that he was excited to share the golf course with his 13-year-old son. Woods said:

"We have been looking forward to this week all year and we can't wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship. This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It's going to be a very special week, and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast."

It is important to note that Tiger Woods is committed to playing three championships next month.

The golfer, who last played in July, will face Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at a television event called "The Match," scheduled for December 10.

Tiger Woods has also announced that he will play in the 2022 Hero World Challenge. The event will start on November 28 and conclude on December 4.

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods has won five Hero World Challenge Championships so far and will now compete to win the trophy for the sixth time.

Tiger Woods will be competing with 20 teams at the PNC Championship

The PNC Championship is a golf event where professional golfers play alongside their family members. Over the years, fans have witnessed numerous players competing to win the championship, and this year 20 teams will go against each other to grab the trophy.

Besides Tiger Woods, the world's No. 1 golfer, Nelly Korda, will play alongside her father, Petr Korda, a former tennis player.

Justin Thomas has also announced that he will play with his father, Mike Thomas, to win the championship this year. Mike and Justin are the runners-up for the 2020 PNC Championship and finished T3 in 2021.

2022 PNC Championship teams

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh David Duval and Brady Duval Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman Parris Harrington and Patrick Harrington Jordan Spieth and Shawn Spieth Mark O'Meara and Sean O'Meara John Daly and John Daly II Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar Nick Price and Greg Price Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino Stewart Cink and Connor Cink Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo Nelly Korda and Petr Korda Gary Player and Jordan Player Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

