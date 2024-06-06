"We would prefer the other week" - Jack Nicklaus unhappy with 2024 Memorial Tournament being scheduled one week before the US Open

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and hosted by Jack Nicklaus is in its 2024 edition and being played on an unusual date. The 'Golden Bear' made it clear that it is something that will be reviewed.

The Memorial Tournament has traditionally been played on the weekend before Memorial Day (the last Monday in May). In 2024, the RBC Canadian Open was played on that date, so that the Muirfield event would be played the week before the US Open.

Jack Nicklaus spoke on the matter during his press conference before the Memorial Tournament. This was part of what he said (via Golfweek):

"We would prefer the other week. We are here this week because the tour asked us to help them out. They said they had a thing they wanted to do, and what the players asked for, and we said yes, but that we would review it after this tournament."

He added:

"From the sponsor’s standpoint, Memorial Day is what the name is and we were around Memorial Day. We did this as a favor (to the tour). We’ve always been a supporter of the tour, and will continue to support what is best for the tour, but also want to support what’s best for the Memorial Tournament."

The Memorial Tournament has been played every year since 1976 at Muirfield Village Golf Club, a course designed by Jack Nicklaus, who is also the host of the event. Nicklaus also played several editions of the event and won it twice.

The Memorial Tournament is part of the American celebrations for Memorial Day, but it also holds its attributes. Each year, stars of golf history are honored, and the honorees for 2024 were Juli Inkster and Tom Weiskopf.

The event has a long history of honoring female golfers. In its seventh edition (1982) it honored the first of them (Glenna Collett-Vare) and they have since then dedicated honors to stars such as Babe Zaharias, Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

A look at Jack Nicklaus' performance at the Memorial Tournament

Jack Nicklaus played every edition of the Memorial Tournament between 1976 to 2005. He missed the 2006 edition but returned for 2007 and 2008. His last appearance was in 2011, to complete 33 participations. However, his final three appearances were non-competitive.

Nicklaus made it through 25 cuts, with two victories (1977, 1984) as his best results. He also finished in four other Top 10s and four other Top 25s. His first missed cut came in 1988 and even at the age of 64, in 2004, he made the cut and finished T63.

His record for a round at Muirfield is 66, which he achieved only once, during the first day of the 1986 edition (he finished T5). His best score for 72 holes was achieved that same year (11 under).