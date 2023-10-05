“We’re sick” - Justin Thomas voices frustration over negative coverage and ‘incorrect’ information by Alan Shipnuck

Justin Thomas has lashed out at Alan Shipnuck over the claims he has written in his upcoming new book titled LIV and Let Die. In the first excerpt of the book which was released on Wednesday, it had some unbelievable stories about Brooks Koepka joining the LIV Golf League, Patrick Cantlay rejecting the offer, and why Tiger Woods was included in the Player Advisory Council.

Kyle Porter shared a part of an excerpt on X (formerly Twitter), which had a story about Rory McIlroy's former Ryder Cup teammate bashing how the Northern Irish golfer was constantly becoming the savior of the game of golf.

Justin Thomas replied to that post and took a direct attack on Alan Shipnuck and said that the latter was writing all "incorrect information" and making money out of that. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I'd like to speak on behalf of a lot of Tour players and say we're sick of @AlanShipnuck doing what he does. Bring positivity and good stories to help grow the game of golf, not try and make money bashing guys, earning zero trust, with a lot of incorrect information. Ridiculous"

"A terrific pen*s" - Alan Shipnuck makes a shocking revelation about Patrick Cantlay in his new book

The American sportswriter's new book titled LIV and Let Die: The Inside Story of the War Between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is set to release on October 17. In the first excerpt of the book released on The Fire Pit Collective, Shipnuck spoke about the battle between the two golf tours.

He claimed that Patrick Cantlay, who is a member of Tour's newly formed players board, would have to agree and comply with all the final merger agreements with the PIF before it could move forward.

"As contentious as the battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been, winning the peace was never going to be easy. Patrick Cantlay is a member of the Tour's board, which must ratify any final agreement with the PIF," Shipnuck wrote.

Alan Shipnuck, later on, claimed that a fellow player on the PGA Tour called Patrick Cantlay a tough guy to bargain with. He added that the golfer revealed that Cantlay was so tough that he refused a $75 million deal with the LIV Golf league.

"He is known for driving hard bargains; a fellow player who has worked with Cantlay on governance issues calls him "a terrific pen*s." Translation: He's a d*ck. (Of course, if Cantlay is salty perhaps it is because he turned down a $75 million offer from LIV.)," Shipnuck wrote.

Alan Shipnuck's book has come to the limelight since the release of its very first excerpt. It seems that the book will be full of shocking claims and stories and will draw even more controversy in further future.