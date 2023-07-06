“We've got 14 Majors out here now” - LIV Golf’s Branden Grace says LIV events are all Major championship quality

There was a lot of talk about whether LIV Golf members would be allowed to play in major tournaments at the beginning of the year. Ahead of the Masters, all four tournament bodies announced that LIV golfers were eligibile to play if they qualified. Two golfers from the Saudi-backed league, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, finished T2 in the 2023 Masters.

Koepka then followed it up by winning the PGA Championship, proving the tour's mettle. Now, 35-year-old American golfer Branden Grace is doubling down on the league's quality, claiming that all events on the LIV tour are like majors. As per Golf Monthly, he said:

"The fields are getting stronger. We just have to keep playing good golf. We've got 14 Majors out here now, so we have to play really well. I think last year Louis was very clever. He racked us up in a team before everything really even started. He had a plan behind his madness.”

Grace is thrilled with how his team (team play is a unique feature of LIV Golf) has performed and believes that the high level of competition drives them.

Branden Grace thrilled with LIV Golf's growth

Branden Grace went on to discuss the state of the league. With the pending merger, LIV Golf looks set to become a mainstay in the sport for a very long time.

Branden Grace loves what LIV Golf tournaments are like

However, the tour's long-term security wasn't always a given amidst incessant backlash. Addressing this issue, Grace said:

“Obviously last year this time was a little nerve-racking. We didn't know what was going on, what to expect, and look at where we are now. Everything has gotten bigger and better as the weeks progressed on."

The incredible performances of LIV golfers in major tournaments could have contributed to the growing popularity and acceptance of the league.

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson is excited for golf's future

LIV Golf's future wasn't secure until the recent merger. Phil Mickelson, however, never wavered in his support and he's excited about what's to come.

Phil Mickelson is thrilled for the future

Mickelson said via Sports Illustrated:

"I’m excited about the direction of professional golf. I'm optimistic about the future. I’m optimistic about the growth of LIV and I'm optimistic about the global growth of the game."

Mickelson, since joining the rebel tour, has been arguably the most outspoken supporter of the league. He's also been a vocal critic of the PGA Tour, but he believes the growth of LIV and the merger will be good for the sport as a whole moving forward.

Poll : 0 votes