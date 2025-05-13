"Weirdest day of my golfing career," – Shane Lowry makes scathing Masters admission

Shane Lowry had a disastrous final round at the Masters last month. He carded two birdies, seven bogeys, and two double bogeys to score 81.

Lowry eventually placed T42 with a total score of 4-over. Golf analyst Dan Rapaport asked him in a recent interview what he felt like after a disappointing final round and seeing his close friend, Rory McIlroy, win his first-ever green jacket.

Lowry answered that it was the "weirdest day" of his "golfing career" as he was playing well in the previous rounds of the tournament but his game got out of hand during the final round.

"Honestly, it was the weirdest day of my golfing career. Obviously, I had such a horrendous day — I played badly, got bad breaks, and the course got away from me. I just really struggled. I’d been playing great all week, but then I had a couple of three-putts early on. The greens got... it’s hard to explain to people how quick the greens actually got on Sunday," (26:26 - 26:52)

Lowry mentioned that the greens had gotten "three feet quicker" than they were during the third round on Saturday. "Overnight" there was just no "grass on the greens".

Rory McIlroy had a rollercoaster final round at the Masters last month. He carded a bogey on the 18th hole that pushed him into a playoff with Justin Rose. McIlroy prevailed 3-4 to secure his maiden green jacket.

Shane Lowry told Dan Rapaport that nobody expected the Northern Irishman to score a bogey on the 18th hole. But he mentioned that playing that hole was not as easy as people expected it to be.

"Everyone was quite shocked with Rory missing that putt to win on 18. It was obviously like six feet, and you kind of expect golfers to hole that. But if you had seen what it was like around that hole, even though we’re allowed to tap down spike marks, they’re still there, and it’s still bumpy," (27:03 - 27:14)

The Northern Irishman's win at Augusta National helped him complete his career grand slam. He also became the 6th golfer to achieve this feat.

"I was very happy for him" - Shane Lowry on Rory McIlroy's Masters victory

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy (Image via Imagn)

In his recent interview with golf analyst Dan Rapaport, Shane Lowry mentioned that even though he had a tough outing in the final round of the Masters last month, he was happy to see his close friend Rory McIlroy win.

"Yeah, so it was the weirdest day ever. But you know, when I kind of came in, I went to the locker room on my own for 10 or 15 minutes and watched some of the golf and waited for Rory to finish. And obviously, when he finished, I was very happy for him," (27:22- 27:29)

Rory McIlroy became the first European-born golfer to win career grand slam after securing his first ever Masters win. A few weeks after the historic achievement, he paired with Shane Lowry to defend their title at the Zurich Classic. However, the pair eventually finished T12.

The duo was last seen at the Truist Championship last week. While McIlroy had entered the field as the defending champion, he finished T7. However, Lowry had been one of the dominating players throughout the event but eventually tied for second behind winner Sepp Straka.

