"What are you doing with that $4,000,000 you won?" - Russell Henley quizzed by NFL icon about recent prize money winnings

Russell Henley won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week after edging out Collin Morikawa in the final round. The golfer not only took home his first Signature event title but also a hefty $4M winner's share, about which he was seen joking recently.

He will next be seen at the Players Championship this week. While preparing for the upcoming tournament, he was quizzed by NFL icon Rob Gronkowski about what he planned on doing with the $4M he won on the weekend. Gronkowski asked (via Golfbet's X handle):

"What are you doing with that $4 million you won the other day?"

Russell Henley appreciated the "great question" and wondered for a bit before Gronkowski congratulated him on his victory. Henley finally answered the former tight end, saying:

"I bought a nice bottle of wine last night. You need a loan?"

Gronkowski asked what would be his interest rate to which Henley laughed. He walked away, saying:

"We'll talk about it."

The NFL player further joked that he needed two and a half million dollars. Golfbet posted a video of the interaction on their X account.

(0:36 - 0:58)

Gronkowski also spoke to other players such as Si Woo Kim, Rory McIlroy, and Shane Lowry. The Players Championship will commence at the Players Stadium Course in TPC Sawgrass this Thursday.

Can Russell Henley win another hefty winner's share at the Players Championship this week? Exploring his odds

Russell Henley (Source: Imagn)

The Players Championship has an exorbitant prize purse of $25M, out of which $4.5M will be awarded to the winner. While Russell Henley beat a loaded field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, he will face stiff competition at TPC Sawgrass this week.

He will be up against notable players such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, etc. Scheffler will return to the field as the defending champion.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Henley has a 29-1 chance of winning the Players Championship this week. In Round 1 of the tournament, he is paired with Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry. Part of the 10th Tee, the trio will start their opening rounds at 8:35 am ET on Thursday.

Here's how fans can tune into the action for Round 1:

Round 1 start time: 7:30 a.m.

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on Fubo

Live streams: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Live / ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17)

Featured Groups

