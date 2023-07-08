What is Bailey Tardy's world ranking? US Women’s Open leader's ranking explored

Bailey Tardy, the current US Women's Open leader, has been making waves in the golf world. Many fans are intrigued by her world rating and where she ranks among the best female golfers as they marvel at her outstanding performance in the tournament.

Bailey Tardy is currently ranked 455. While this may not be among the top rankings, it is important to note that rankings can change depending on a variety of factors, such as recent performance and competition strength. Tardy's position reflects her overall performance and consistency in the competitions in which she has competed.

Tardy has demonstrated her talent and potential on the golf course with an average of 0.20 points and a total of 8.40 points. While she did not reach the heights of some of the higher-ranked players, her impressive performance in the US Women's Open demonstrated her ability to compete at a high level.

Bailey Tardy's best performances and rank

Bailey Tardy has delivered some great performances during her career, demonstrating her brilliance and expertise on the golf course. Her accomplishments demonstrate her passion and ability to compete at a high level.

Tardy has continuously proven her talent, from winning the Copper Rock Championship in 2021 to finishing second at the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout in 2022.

Tardy has established herself as a formidable contender with impressive finishes in a variety of tournaments, including the EPSON Tour Championship and the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship.

Her outstanding accomplishments have earned her precious points and a high rating. Tardy's remarkable track record serves as a testament to her commitment and potential for even bigger achievements in the future as her career progresses.

No. EVENTS TOUR YEAR POSITION POINTS RANK AFTER 1 CAROLINA GOLF CLASSIC PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS NC FUTURES 2021 1 4 380 2 MURPHY USA EL DORADO SHOOTOUT FUTURES 2022 2 2.4 503 3 EPSON TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP FUTURES 2022 3 2 431 4 FIREKEEPERS CASINO HOTEL CHAMPIONSHIP FUTURES 2020 2 1.8 604 5 TUSCALOOSA TOYOTA CLASSIC PRESENTED BY PEPSI FUTURES 2022 4 1.5 476 6 COGNIZANT FOUNDERS CUP LPGA 2023 52T 1.24 420 7 LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY HOAKALEI LPGA 2023 23T 1.23 427 8 FOUR WINDS INVITATIONAL FUTURES 2020 3 1.2 505 9 CIRCLING RAVEN CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY KXLY 4 NEWS NOW FUTURES 2021 3T 1.05 427 10 CAROLINA GOLF CLASSIC PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS NC FUTURES 2022 4 0.9 486

Bailey Tardy Continues to Shine at US Women's Open

Bailey Tardy has maintained her outstanding form at the US Women's Open, remaining at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of fierce competition. Tardy concluded the day with a -7, demonstrating her consistency and competence on the course.

She is, however, up against Allisen Corpuz, who is now tied for second place with a score of -5. The championship race is heating up as Tardy and Corpuz push each other to the limit. With one round remaining, golf fans are looking forward to the exciting finish of the US Women's Open and the crowning of a deserving champion.

Tardy will need to sustain her remarkable performance as the tournament nears its end to secure the coveted championship title. The rivalry is still fierce, and golf fans are looking forward to the final round to see who will win.

Poll : 0 votes