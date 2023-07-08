What is Bailey Tardy's world ranking? US Women’s Open leader's ranking explored

Golf
By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 08, 2023 14:28 GMT
The 78th U.S. Women's Open - Round Two(image via getty)

Bailey Tardy, the current US Women's Open leader, has been making waves in the golf world. Many fans are intrigued by her world rating and where she ranks among the best female golfers as they marvel at her outstanding performance in the tournament.

Bailey Tardy is currently ranked 455. While this may not be among the top rankings, it is important to note that rankings can change depending on a variety of factors, such as recent performance and competition strength. Tardy's position reflects her overall performance and consistency in the competitions in which she has competed.

Tardy has demonstrated her talent and potential on the golf course with an average of 0.20 points and a total of 8.40 points. While she did not reach the heights of some of the higher-ranked players, her impressive performance in the US Women's Open demonstrated her ability to compete at a high level.

Bailey Tardy's best performances and rank

Bailey Tardy has delivered some great performances during her career, demonstrating her brilliance and expertise on the golf course. Her accomplishments demonstrate her passion and ability to compete at a high level.

Tardy has continuously proven her talent, from winning the Copper Rock Championship in 2021 to finishing second at the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout in 2022.

Tardy has established herself as a formidable contender with impressive finishes in a variety of tournaments, including the EPSON Tour Championship and the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship.

Her outstanding accomplishments have earned her precious points and a high rating. Tardy's remarkable track record serves as a testament to her commitment and potential for even bigger achievements in the future as her career progresses.

No.EVENTSTOURYEARPOSITIONPOINTSRANK AFTER
1CAROLINA GOLF CLASSIC PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS NCFUTURES202114380
2MURPHY USA EL DORADO SHOOTOUTFUTURES202222.4503
3EPSON TOUR CHAMPIONSHIPFUTURES202232431
4FIREKEEPERS CASINO HOTEL CHAMPIONSHIPFUTURES202021.8604
5TUSCALOOSA TOYOTA CLASSIC PRESENTED BY PEPSIFUTURES202241.5476
6COGNIZANT FOUNDERS CUPLPGA202352T1.24420
7LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY HOAKALEILPGA202323T1.23427
8FOUR WINDS INVITATIONALFUTURES202031.2505
9CIRCLING RAVEN CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY KXLY 4 NEWS NOWFUTURES20213T1.05427
10CAROLINA GOLF CLASSIC PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS NCFUTURES202240.9486

Bailey Tardy Continues to Shine at US Women's Open

We're almost halfway home at Pebble Beach. #USWomensOpen https://t.co/MnToYxQAm2

Bailey Tardy has maintained her outstanding form at the US Women's Open, remaining at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of fierce competition. Tardy concluded the day with a -7, demonstrating her consistency and competence on the course.

Bailey Tardy to the 🔝!With a second-round 68, she earns our @Lexus Top Performance of the Day. #LexusGolf https://t.co/HXEGy02v5W

She is, however, up against Allisen Corpuz, who is now tied for second place with a score of -5. The championship race is heating up as Tardy and Corpuz push each other to the limit. With one round remaining, golf fans are looking forward to the exciting finish of the US Women's Open and the crowning of a deserving champion.

Tardy will need to sustain her remarkable performance as the tournament nears its end to secure the coveted championship title. The rivalry is still fierce, and golf fans are looking forward to the final round to see who will win.

