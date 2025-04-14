What Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims had to say after he missed the cut

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims backed him to the hilt as his 2025 Masters campaign ended in heartbreak after a dramatic collapse at Augusta National. Starting Friday at two over, he knew the margin for error was razor-thin. Early birdies at the 1st and 4th brought him back to level par, but consecutive bogeys at 5 and 6 halted any momentum.

Ad

Still hovering near the cut line, he reignited hope with a brilliant eagle on 15, briefly moving inside the projected number. But things unraveled quickly. A bogey at 17 pushed him back to one over, leaving him needing at least a par at 18 to have a chance. Instead, a pulled tee shot into the trees forced a retee.

His fourth shot left him short-sided, and two putts later, he carded a quadruple bogey eight. Koepka’s bid to make the weekend was over — his first missed cut in a Major in three years, and a stunning end to a promising round. Despite the disappointing performance at Augusta National, he had his biggest cheerleaders by his side.

Ad

Trending

As the Masters 2025 concluded and the entire Internet community went abuzz with Rory McIlroy, Jena Sims posted on her Instagram account in support of Brooks Koepka. She shared pictures of her and Crew from Augusta National. Most of them were from the Par-3 contest, and Brooks Koepka too, was in some of them.

Showing her support for him, she wrote in the caption:

“We always have your back 😘💚”

Ad

And well Jena Sims means it every time. She also reshared them in her story.

Brooks Koepka’s 2025 season so far

Brooks Koepka is currently ranked No. 10 in the individual LIV Golf ranking. But this year has not been the greatest for him. He kick-started the season in February with LIV Golf Riyadh. However, despite scoring a 5-under, he finished with a disappointing T33.

LIV Golf Adelaide was among the only two events where he finished in the top-10. With an impressive score of 6-under Koepka finished with a T7. However, things once again went downhill for him at LIV Golf Hong Kong. The Smash GC Captain finished at T35 in the event held in March.

Ad

He had his best finish at LIV Golf Singapore. He was close to a victory but settled for the solo second position in Singapore. Ahead of the Masters, Brooks Koepka appeared at LIV Golf Miami, where he thought of regaining his momentum.

However, that did not work out very well for him. His score was more disappointing than his finish this time. He scored a 4-over finishing at T18. After a heartbreaking Masters finish, he will be playing at Mexico City at the end of this month. But one thing is for sure, the Smash GC Captain needs to buckle up to meet the expectations of the golf world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More