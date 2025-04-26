What Bryson DeChambeau said after Jon Rahm’s exceptional Friday finish at Mexico City

Bryson DeChambeau is currently playing at the LIV Golf Mexico City event. He stopped mid-way through his press conference after Round 1 to watch Jon Rahm sink a birdie.

Rahm finished his first round at Mexico City on Friday with an exceptional score of 64. He hit nine birdies and two bogeys. DeChambeau hailed the Spaniard's performances this year, saying (via LIV Golf):

"That guy's been playing unbelievable this year."

Bryson DeChambeau is currently leading the standings at the LIV Golf Mexico City event while Jon Rahm is placed T4. While the former was one of the marquee names on LIV Golf right from it's inception in 2022, Rahm joined the league ahead of the 2024 season.

In his rookie year on the tour, the Spaniard won the Individual Championship. So far, in 2025 he is yet to win an event. His best finish came in the inaugural event at Riyadh after he finished T2 behind Adrian Meronk. The Spaniard is currently placed third in the season-long standings with 76.36 points. Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia are ahead of him.

How has Bryson DeChambeau performed at the LIV Golf Mexico City event so far?

Bryson DeChambeau (Source: Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau opened his campaign in Mexico City with a stunning 63. He posted one eagle, seven birdies, and one bogey on Friday, April 25 to top the leaderboard.

So far, he has managed to maintain that lead in the ongoing Round 2. At the time of writing, he was through 13 holes and had carded one eagle, three birdies and two bogeys.

So far, the Crushers GC captain is yet to win any event on LIV Golf this year. His best finish was at the Miami event earlier in April when he placed fifth. He is currently ranked 15th in the season-long standings.

The LIV Golf Mexico City event marks DeChambeau's first competitive appearance since The Masters two weeks back. He had entered the final round trailing leaderboard topper Rory McIlroy. It seemed as though it would be an intense duel between the two in the final round.

However, DeChambeau's game slipped on Sunday as he finished T5 with a total score of 7-under. This was his best finish at Augusta National. His previous record was finishing T6 in 2024.

McIlroy went on to win his maiden green jacket after a playoff with Justin Rose. The Northern Irishman is currently competing at the Zurich Classic alongside close friend Shane Lowry.

