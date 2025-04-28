What Cameron Smith said about his 2 year winless streak before Round 3 of LIV Golf Mexico

Heading into the final round of LIV Golf Mexico, Cameron Smith was having a good tournament. He was placed second behind Bryson DeChambeau after Round 2 on Saturday.

Ad

Speaking at a press conference, Smith reflected on his 2 year winless streak and how it felt being "in contention" in the final round.

"It's disappointing not to win particularly through a season. I think it's definitely on everyone's radar. I wouldn't say it's a goal really but it's nice to do. But being in contention tomorrow and today was so much fun. It's been a while for me to be able to top the leaderboard so I am really enjoying it," he said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the ace golfer's performance in the final round of LIV Golf Mexico was underwhelming. He recorded two birdies and three bogeys to close the day at 72. The Ripper GC captain eventually finished T5 at the tournament, tied with Tyrrell Hatton.

While Bryson DeChambeau had been leading the standings for the first two rounds, it was Joaquin Niemann who snatched his third victory this year at Club de Golf Chapultepec. The former had to settle for T2 with Lucas Herbert.

Ad

How did Cameron Smith perform in the LIV Golf Mexico City event?

Cameron Smith (Source: Getty)

Cameron Smith had been in prime form playing at LIV Golf Mexico this week. He started his campaign with nine birdies and two bogeys to score 64 in the opening round on Friday.

Ad

The Australian golfer kept up his performance in the second round as well. He carded one eagle, five birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 66. Smith's T5 finish was his best one so far this season. His previous best performance was at the Miami event, where he placed T9.

At the moment, the golfer is placed 21st in the season-long standings with 26.66 points. While he is yet to secure a podium finish this year, his performances have seen steady progress throughout the six events that he has played in the league this season.

Ad

Here's taking a look at Cameron Smith's 2025 LIV Golf season finishes:

Riyadh: T25

Adelaide: 30

Hong Kong: T20

Singapore: T19

Miami: T9

LIV Golf Mexico was Smith's first competitive appearance since the Masters two weeks ago. Unfortunately, he couldn't make the cut at Augusta National this year. He had scored 6-over in the second round of the Major Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More