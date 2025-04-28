What Cameron Smith said about his 2 year winless streak before Round 3 of LIV Golf Mexico

Heading into the final round of LIV Golf Mexico, Cameron Smith was having a good tournament. He was placed second behind Bryson DeChambeau after Round 2 on Saturday.
Speaking at a press conference, Smith reflected on his 2 year winless streak and how it felt being "in contention" in the final round.
"It's disappointing not to win particularly through a season. I think it's definitely on everyone's radar. I wouldn't say it's a goal really but it's nice to do. But being in contention tomorrow and today was so much fun. It's been a while for me to be able to top the leaderboard so I am really enjoying it," he said.
However, the ace golfer's performance in the final round of LIV Golf Mexico was underwhelming. He recorded two birdies and three bogeys to close the day at 72. The Ripper GC captain eventually finished T5 at the tournament, tied with Tyrrell Hatton.
While Bryson DeChambeau had been leading the standings for the first two rounds, it was Joaquin Niemann who snatched his third victory this year at Club de Golf Chapultepec. The former had to settle for T2 with Lucas Herbert.
How did Cameron Smith perform in the LIV Golf Mexico City event?
Cameron Smith had been in prime form playing at LIV Golf Mexico this week. He started his campaign with nine birdies and two bogeys to score 64 in the opening round on Friday.
The Australian golfer kept up his performance in the second round as well. He carded one eagle, five birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 66. Smith's T5 finish was his best one so far this season. His previous best performance was at the Miami event, where he placed T9.
At the moment, the golfer is placed 21st in the season-long standings with 26.66 points. While he is yet to secure a podium finish this year, his performances have seen steady progress throughout the six events that he has played in the league this season.
Here's taking a look at Cameron Smith's 2025 LIV Golf season finishes:
- Riyadh: T25
- Adelaide: 30
- Hong Kong: T20
- Singapore: T19
- Miami: T9
LIV Golf Mexico was Smith's first competitive appearance since the Masters two weeks ago. Unfortunately, he couldn't make the cut at Augusta National this year. He had scored 6-over in the second round of the Major Championship.