Who is leading LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

LIV Golf Mexico is underway at Club De Golf Chapultepec. Two-time major championship winner Bryson DeChambeau maintained his lead after finishing his second round with 13-under. Cameron Smith is hot on his heels in second place, also maintaining his position from the first round.

DeChambeau made even par on his opening hole at LIV Golf Mexico and followed it with an eagle on the second. Five more birdies and three bogeys later, he carded five-under, bringing his total to 13-under. Sitting in second position, Smith finished with 12-under, while Joaquin Niemann carded 10-under to place third.

Here’s a look at the provisional LIV Golf Mexico leaderboard following the conclusion of the second round:

1: Bryson DeChambeau (-13)

2: Cameron Smith (-12)

3: Joaquín Niemann (-10)

4: Jon Rahm (-9)

5: Tyrrell Hatton (-8)

T6: Matt Jones (-7)

T6: Harold Varner III (-7)

T8: Charl Schwartzel (-6)

T8: Carlos Ortiz (-6)

T10: Caleb Surratt (-5)

T10: Sebastián Muñoz (-5)

T10: Richard Bland (-5)

T10: Dustin Johnson (-5)

T10: Talor Gooch (-5)

T10: Bubba Watson (-5)

T16: Lee Westwood (-4)

T16: Paul Casey (-4)

T16: Patrick Reed (-4)

T19: Dean Burmester (-3)

T19: Graeme McDowell (-3)

T19: Anirban Lahiri (-3)

T19: Lucas Herbert (-3)

T23: Phil Mickelson (-2)

T23: Thomas Pieters (-2)

T23: David Puig (-2)

T23: Charles Howell III (-2)

T23: Marc Leishman (-2)

T23: Brooks Koepka (-2)

T23: Jason Kokrak (-2)

T30: Branden Grace (-1)

T30: Henrik Stenson (-1)

T30: Martin Kaymer (-1)

T30: Abraham Ancer (-1)

T34: Luis Masaveu (+1)

T34: Frederik Kjettrup (+1)

T34: Ian Poulter (+1)

T34: Brendan Steele (+1)

38: Mito Pereira (+2)

T39: Danny Lee (+3)

T39: Tom McKibbin (+3)

T39: Chieh-Po Lee (+3)

T42: Peter Uihlein (+4)

T42: Kevin Na (+4)

T42: Cameron Tringale (+4)

T42: Jinichiro Kozuma (+4)

T42: Matthew Wolff (+4)

T47: Louis Oosthuizen (+5)

T47: Andy Ogletree (+5)

T47: Sam Horsfield (+5)

T50: Sergio Garcia (+6)

T50: Anthony Kim (+6)

52: Adrian Meronk (+8)

53: Yubin Jang (+16)

LIV Golf Mexico City Round 3 tee times and groupings explored

The tee-off time for LIV Golf Mexico round three is 12:05 p.m. local time, and golfers will tee off in a shotgun format at different holes. Bryson DeChambeau will begin his third round at LIV Golf Mexico on hole one. He is paired with Niemann and Smith in group two.

Here’s a closer look at the tee times and groupings for the final round of LIV Golf Mexico:

Group 1 (Starting from Hole 1): Matt Jones, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

Group 2 (Starting from Hole 1): Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau

Group 3 (Starting from Hole 2): Carlos Ortiz, Charl Schwartzel, Harold Varner III

Group 4 (Starting from Hole 3): Caleb Surratt, Richard Bland, Dustin Johnson

Group 5 (Starting from Hole 4): Sebastian Muñoz, Talor Gooch, Bubba Watson

Group 6 (Starting from Hole 17): Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood

Group 7 (Starting from Hole 16): Lucas Herbert, Anirban Lahiri, Dean Burmester

Group 8 (Starting from Hole 5): David Puig, Thomas Pieters, Graeme McDowell

Group 9 (Starting from Hole 6): Marc Leishman, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka

Group 10 (Starting from Hole 7): Henrik Stenson, Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak

Group 11 (Starting from Hole 8): Abraham Ancer, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace

Group 12 (Starting from Hole 9): Brendan Steele, Luis Masaveu, Frederik Kjettrup

Group 13 (Starting from Hole 11): Jinichiro Kozuma, Tom McKibbin, Danny Lee

Group 14 (Starting from Hole 11): Chieh-Po Lee, Mito Pereira, Ian Poulter

Group 15 (Starting from Hole 12): Kevin Na, Peter Uihlein, Cameron Tringale

Group 16 (Starting from Hole 13): Andy Ogletree, Sam Horsfield, Matthew Wolff

Group 17 (Starting from Hole 14): Sergio Garcia, Anthony Kim, Louis Oosthuizen

Group 18 (Starting from Hole 15): John Catlin, Yubin Jang, Adrian Meronk

