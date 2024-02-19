“What a final round; couldn’t miss!” – Fans react to Hideki Matsuyama winning Genesis Invitational 2024 at Riviera

Fans have reacted to Hideki Matsuyama's thrilling triumph at The Genesis Invitational 2024. The Japanese golfer rallied from behind to win the tournament by three shots on Sunday with a commanding round of 62. He recorded the lowest final round by any winner of the tournament in history.

Matsuyama rallied a six-stroke deficit by making nine birdies on Sunday to clinch victory. The PGA Tour shared a picture of the golfer with his trophy on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with the caption:

"Big smile. Big win."

Fans jumped to the comments section to appreciate Matsuyama and wrote:

"What a final round. Couldn’t miss!"

"Great show well deserved !! fun to watch!" commented another fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

"I'm really happy" - Hideki Matsuyama on his victory

Hideki Matsuyama opened up about his incredible performance at The Genesis Invitational 2024 in a press conference after his victory.

He shot a stunning final round that allowed him to move up six spots in the leaderboard and win the competition by three strokes. Matsuyama shot three sets of three consecutive birdies on Sunday.

Speaking about his stunning win, he said:

"To win in this tournament was one of my goals ever since I became pro. And after Tiger (Woods) being the host, that goal became a lot more bigger. A little disappointed that I wasn't able to take a picture with Tiger today."

It was his first triumph since the Hawaii-based Sony Open in 2022. Hideki Matsuyama also made history with the win as he is now the most successful Asian player on the PGA Tour, breaking K.J. Choi's record of eight victories.

Speaking about his ninth PGA Tour win, Matsuyama said:

"Reaching nine wins was one of my big goals, passing K.J. Choi. After my eighth win, I've been struggling with my injury. There were a lot of times where I felt, you know, I was never going to win again. I struggled reaching to top-10, but I'm really happy that I was able to win today."

You can check out Hideki Matsuyma's comments in the video below (0:57 and 2:04):

Hideki Matsuyama earned $4 million from the purse of $20 million after winning the Genesis Invitational and has also earned 700 FedEx Cup points. He jumped from 55th to 20th place in the world rankings.

Will Zalatoris and Luke List settled in a tie for second place, while the tournament's third-round leader, Patrick Cantlay, struggled in the fourth round and settled in a tie for fourth place.