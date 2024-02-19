After Woods and Spieth, Patrick Cantlay becomes the latest golfer to suffer from illness after waking up with 100+ degrees fever - Reports 

Patrick Cantlay was reportedly ill during The Genesis Invitational's last round. The American golfer dominated the golf course in the first three rounds and entered the last round with a two-stroke lead.

However, Cantlay shot 72 on Sunday (February 18) and slipped down four positions on the leaderboard to finish in a tie for fourth place with Adam Hadwin and Xander Schauffele. According to the Golf Injury Report, Cantlay's coach, Jamie Mulligan, said the golfer woke up on Sunday morning with a temperature above 100 degrees.

Patrick Cantlay was not the only one whose health was affected at The Genesis Invitational. Legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who returned to compete in professional tournaments after two months, also withdrew from the competition due to illness.

Woods suffered from dehydration and fever, which caused him to feel dizzy during the second round of the tournament on Friday, February 16 and he was eventually forced to withdraw from the competition.

Woods' friend and business partner, Rob McNamara, later revealed that the ace golfer woke up with a high temperature on Friday morning but still teed it up for the second round.

Speaking about Woods, McNamara said (via PGA Tour):

"He [Tiger Woods] had a little bit of a fever and was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy. Ultimately the doctors are saying he's got some -- potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He's been treated with an IV bag and he's doing much, much better and he'll be released on his own here soon."

Besides Woods, Jordan Spieth, who was disqualified from the competition on Friday, February 16, also had health issues.

Xander Schauffele disclosed in a press conference on Saturday that Spieth was sick and had to use the restroom in an emergency, which may have led to him signing the wrong scorecard and being DQ'd from the competition.

Speaking about Spieth, Schauffele said (via Golf Digest):

"He was really sick and he had a rough last hole. I can see how it all went down. I heard he had to go to the restroom and came back like a minute later and the card was wrong. Maybe there needs to be some sort of softening on the rules, but for the most part we all kind of know what goes on in there. It's really unfortunate it happened."

Patrick Cantlay's performance at The Genesis Invitational

Patrick Cantlay shot 64 in the opening round, followed by a round of 65. He shot 70 in the third round but struggled with his game in the final round.

Cantlay made three bogeys and two birdies in R4 and settled for a 1-over par 72. He entered the last round as the third-round leader, but following the 18 holes, he dropped down three positions on the leaderboard to secure fourth place.

The 2024 Genesis Invitational concluded on Sunday, February 18, with Hideki Matsuyama winning the tournament. The Japanese golfer shot 62 in the final round and recorded an incredible three-stroke victory over Will Zalatoris and Luke List.