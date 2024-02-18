Xander Schauffele says a bathroom emergency might’ve caused Jordan Spieth DQ from The Genesis Invitational 2024

Xander Schauffele revealed in his recent interview that a bathroom emergency might have led to the disqualification of Jordan Spieth at The Genesis Invitational 2024.

Spieth was disqualified from the Signature PGA Tour event after signing an incorrect scorecard. He made a par-4 bogey on the par-3 fourth hole of the Riviera Country Club on Friday, February 16. But he signed the scorecard for a par 3 — one stroke lower than his actual score.

As per PGA Tour Rule 6-6b, the scorecards are double-checked at the end of the round and if they do not match the actual score, players are automatically disqualified from the tournament.

Xander Schauffele spoke about the unfortunate incident following Saturday's round of the tournament. Speaking about Spieth, Schauffele said that the former had to go to the restroom for a while and then returned after a minute, which might have created confusion and the card was signed wrong.

Schauffele said (via Golf Digest):

"He was really sick and he had a rough last hole. I can see how it all went down. I heard he had to go to the restroom and came back like a minute later and the card was wrong. Maybe there needs to be some sort of softening on the rules, but for the most part we all kind of know what goes on in there. It's really unfortunate it happened."

Jordan Spieth also opened up about the incident by sharing a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He said that he respected the PGA Tour rules and was apologetic for the mistake. Spieth tweeted:

"Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA @thegenesisinv @thegenesisinv."

Jordan Spieth shot two rounds of 66 and 73 but failed to qualify for the third round because of the DQ. Schauffele, on the other hand, shot 65 on Saturday and made a four-spot jump on the leaderboard to settle in a tie with Will Zalatoris. He will enter the final round two strokes behind the leader, Patrick Cantlay.

Schauffele played three rounds of 70, 66 and 65.

When will Xander Schauffele tee off on Sunday at The Genesis Invitational?

Xander Schauffele will tee off for the final round of The Genesis Invitational on Sunday, February 18 at 2:15 p.m. ET. He will pair up with his friend and tournament leader, Patrick Cantlay for the final round.

The golfers will start their game on Sunday at 9:55 a.m. ET, with Emiliano Grillo taking the first shot of the day. Charley Hoffman and Chase Johnson will tee off at 10:00 a.m. ET.