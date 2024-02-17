Did Jordan Spieth really cheat at The Genesis Invitational 2024? Rules explored

Jordan Spieth took full responsibility for his disqualification at The Genesis Invitational 2024 on Friday, February 16. The American golfer signed an incorrect golf scorecard following the second round of the tournament.

On the fourth hole, he signed for par 3, but in reality, he made par 4, a bogey. When the PGA Tour examined the scorecard that Spieth had signed at the end of the round, they discovered a mistake that disqualified the golfer from the competition.

Subsequently, Jordan Spieth admitted his error on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he expressed his regret for signing the wrong scorecard. He acknowledged that he respected the PGA Tour's rules and accepted full responsibility for his disqualification.

Spieth wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA @thegenesisinv @thegenesisinv."

According to PGA Tour Rules 6–6b, the official will match the scorecard signed by the players to the recorded scorecard and if the player signed for a lower score than the actual score, it would lead to their DQs. As Spieth signed for a lower score, he was disqualified from the tournament.

Jordan Spieth's performance at The Genesis Invitational 2024

Jordan Spieth got off to a smooth start at The Genesis Invitational 2024 on Thursday, February 15. He started his game with a round of 66 and then played a round of 73 on Friday.

He started the inaugural round with two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes and then carded another set of two consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. Spieth added another birdie on the eighth.

Overall, he shot five birdies, one birdie and a bogey on the back nine to score 5-under-66 in the opening round.

In the second round of the tournament, Spieth again started with a birdie. He carded three birdies and one bogey on the front nine and three bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie on the back nine to score 73. However, his mistake led to his disqualification.

Following the 36 holes of The Genesis Invitational, 51 golfers made the cut for the third round of the tournament.

While Jordan Spieth not play in the final two rounds of the competition, Tiger Woods withdrew from the competition due to illness. Spieth's best friend, Justin Thomas, missed the cut following the first two rounds and returned home.

Patrick Cantlay topped the leaderboard and will enter the third round with a five-stroke lead over Luke List, Jason Day and Mackenzie Hughes.