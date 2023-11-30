Tiger Woods is just returning to the sport of golf, and he's not remotely taking it easy. The 82-time PGA Tour winner was in the gym at 4:00 am before his official return, working hard to get better after ankle surgery and a lengthy recovery.

Tiger Woods is so motivated to get better that he wondered whether other players were putting in the same amount of effort. According to Brandel Chamblee, four golfers reportedly got a text from Woods early in the morning that said via the Daily Mail:

"I'm in the gym. What are you doing to get better?"

The work in the gym, as well as the surgery, seems to have paid off for Tiger Woods. He blasted his first shot 326 feet, showing no signs of poor health or rust. Woods also birdied a hole later on with an impressive 28-foot putt. At the time of writing, he was exactly even through nine holes, which was good enough for T10.

Asked why he was working so hard even at 47 years old and not a regular competitor on Tour, Woods had a simple response:

"I love competing. I love playing. I miss being out here with the guys. I miss the camaraderie and the fraternity like atmosphere out here, and the overall banter. But what drives me is I love to compete. There will come a point in time, I haven't come around to it fully yet, that I won't be able to win again. When that day comes and I'll walk."

Woods has reportedly "absolutely" thought about getting one more win, pushing him to 83 on Tour. This would break his tie with Sam Snead and give him outright the most wins of all time.

Tiger Woods also has 15 Major wins, and Fred Couples believes he's capable of winning the next Masters, which he has already won 5 times, the second-most of all time. Woods will have to get two more wins to pass Jack Nicklaus' record at the Masters, but the PGA Tour win record is well within his grasp.

Tiger Woods is back and healthier than ever

Despite being out of action since April to recover from ankle surgery, there isn't a sight of rust on Tiger Woods. He returned at the Hero World Challenge and seems to be doing well.

Tiger Woods is back at the Hero World Challenge

Woods believes he's healthy enough to handle monthly tournaments, which was far from true last year. In 2022, he struggled to handle the walking demands of an 18-hole course, but that may be a thing of the past.

Woods will reportedly compete in Majors and some regular tournaments, with specific eyes on playing in the PLAYERS Championship and the Genesis Invitational.

Despite barely having returned to the sport, Woods is gearing up for regular activity and working in the gym to aid his comeback. At 47 and with a laundry list of past injuries, that is an extremely impressive fact.