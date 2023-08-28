What golf equipment did Viktor Hovland use to win the 2023 Tour Championship? WITB explored

Viktor Hovland clinched his sixth PGA Tour title after winning the 2023 Tour Championship. His dominance at East Lake was truly commendable as he defeated Xander Schauffele by a margin of five strokes to register his second consecutive win.

Winning the FedEx Cup was probably the biggest win for the Norwegian golfer in his career so far. He shot four impeccable rounds of 68-64-66-63 to register an aggregate score of 27 under 261.

It is quite evident that winning such a prestigious tournament requires great golf equipment. Following were equipment in Viktor Hovland's bag at East Lake Golf Course:

Driver - Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 661 TX shaft

Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 661 TX shaft Fairway Wood - TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7X shaft

TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7X shaft Irons - Titleist U505 (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X shaft, Ping i210 (4-PW), with KBS Tour V 120X shafts

Titleist U505 (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X shaft, Ping i210 (4-PW), with KBS Tour V 120X shafts Wedge 1 - Ping Glide 4.0 (50 degrees adjusted to 49, 56 degrees adjusted to 54.5)

Ping Glide 4.0 (50 degrees adjusted to 49, 56 degrees adjusted to 54.5) Wedge 2 - Ping Glide 2.0 (60 degrees), with KBS Tour V 130 X shafts

Ping Glide 2.0 (60 degrees), with KBS Tour V 130 X shafts Putter - Ping PLD DS 72 custom

Ping PLD DS 72 custom Ball - Titleist Pro V1

Titleist Pro V1 Grip - Golf Pride MCC

Expand Tweet

How much did Viktor Hovland win at the 2023 Tour Championship?

The final FedEx Cup playoff event had a whopping prize pool of $75 million. The Norwegian golfer won the tournament at the East Lake Golf Course that fetched him a massive $18 million paycheck.

Thanks to his win at the BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland started his 2023 Tour Championship campaign with an 8-under advantage. In his very first round, he played a very calculative and safe round without bogey and shot 2 under 68 with the help of two bridies.

Later in the second round, he shot a 6 under 64, including seven birdies and a bogey. He headed to the weekend's play as tied first ranked player on the leaderboard. On Saturday, he shot 4 under 66 and carded five birdies and a bogey.

In the fourth and final round at the East Lake Golf Course, Viktor Hovland was pushed by solo second-ranked Xander Schauffele, who shot a round 8 under 62, to perform way better than he used to. Hovland shot a bogey-less 7 under 63, sinking seven birdies.

Expand Tweet

Winning the final PGA showdown event also earned Viktor Hovland the prestigious FedEx Cup and the legendary Calamity Jane putter.

Also, after receiving the $18 million prize money of the 2023 Tour Championship, he has now won a total of $44,689,778 on course earnings on the Tour. Interestingly, in the 2022-23 season alone, he has accumulated a total of $32,112,235.

This was also the first multiple-win season for the Norwegian golfer. Apart from the last two FedEx Cup playoff events, Viktor Hovland also won the Hero World Challenge in 2022.