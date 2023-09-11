What happened to Charley Hull? 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship playoff battle against Minjee Lee explored

Charley Hull and Minjee Lee were involved in an intense playoff battle at the Kenwood Country Club in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship. In the end, it was Lee who got her hands on the trophy and the $300,000 paycheck.
In the first nine holes, Lee had accumulated a five-stroke lead. But, she lost her lead in the back nine, just after she hit a double bogey on the 12th hole. Meanwhile, Hull could hit just one birdie in the front nine, but, later in the back nine, she got herself two bogeys and four birdies, including three consecutive from 14th to 16th hole, to tie herself for the top spot.
On the 18th hole in the playoff, Charley Hull and Minjee Lee both landed their respective balls in the bunker. Lee somehow managed to get off the bunker using her wedge. While Lee shot with a 9-iron and landed on the greens, which allowed her to use the putter. She merely missed the putt by inches, but, somehow managed to get into the second playoff hole.
Again on the 18th hole, Lee had an amazing wedge shot that landed her on the greens. Thereafter, she shot the ball again and landed just two feet away from the hole. Meanwhile, Hull tried a 15-feet birdie putt to force another playoff but missed to the left.
How much did Charley Hull win at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship?
After a sensational playoff battle between Minjee Lee and Charley Hull, it was Lee who held onto her nerves and recorded her first LPGA Tour title win of the season at the Kenwood Country Club.
While Lee won the big paycheck of $300,000, Hull received $181,723 for her second-place finish at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship.
Here is the prize money payout for the top 30 ranked golfers
- WIN: Minjee Lee - $300,000
- 2: Charley Hull - $181,723
- 3: Ruoning Yin - $131,827
- 4: Ally Ewing - $101,979
- T5: Mel Reid - $56,545
- T5: Mi Hyang Lee - $56,545
- T5: Ariya Jutanugarn - $56,545
- T5: Yuka Saso - $56,545
- T5: Morgane Metraux - $56,545
- T5: Peiyun Chien - $56,545
- T11: Hye-Jin Choi - $34,921
- T11: Cydney Clanton - $34,921
- T11: Andrea Lee - $34,921
- T14: Frida Kinhult - $29,748
- T14: Madelene Sagstrom - $29,748
- T16: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $25,934
- T16: Alexa Pano - $25,934
- T16: Nasa Hataoka - $25,934
- T19: Xiyu Lin - $22,485
- T19: Esther Henseleit - $22,485
- T19: Lexi Thompson - $22,485
- T19: Gaby Lopez - $22,485
- T23: Brooke M. Henderson - $17,983
- T23: Jenny Shin - $17,983
- T23: Hae Ran Ryu - $17,983
- T23: Dani Holmqvist - $17,983
- T23: Mariah Stackhouse - $17,983
- T23: Yealimi Noh - $17,983
- T23: Perrine Delacour - $17,983
- T23: Paula Reto - $17,983
The LPGA Tour will now head for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Pinnacle Country Club in Arkansas. The tournament is scheduled to be played from September 29 to October 1.