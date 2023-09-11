What happened to Charley Hull? 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship playoff battle against Minjee Lee explored

Charley Hull and Minjee Lee were involved in an intense playoff battle at the Kenwood Country Club in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship. In the end, it was Lee who got her hands on the trophy and the $300,000 paycheck.

In the first nine holes, Lee had accumulated a five-stroke lead. But, she lost her lead in the back nine, just after she hit a double bogey on the 12th hole. Meanwhile, Hull could hit just one birdie in the front nine, but, later in the back nine, she got herself two bogeys and four birdies, including three consecutive from 14th to 16th hole, to tie herself for the top spot.

On the 18th hole in the playoff, Charley Hull and Minjee Lee both landed their respective balls in the bunker. Lee somehow managed to get off the bunker using her wedge. While Lee shot with a 9-iron and landed on the greens, which allowed her to use the putter. She merely missed the putt by inches, but, somehow managed to get into the second playoff hole.

Again on the 18th hole, Lee had an amazing wedge shot that landed her on the greens. Thereafter, she shot the ball again and landed just two feet away from the hole. Meanwhile, Hull tried a 15-feet birdie putt to force another playoff but missed to the left.

How much did Charley Hull win at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship?

After a sensational playoff battle between Minjee Lee and Charley Hull, it was Lee who held onto her nerves and recorded her first LPGA Tour title win of the season at the Kenwood Country Club.

While Lee won the big paycheck of $300,000, Hull received $181,723 for her second-place finish at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship.

Here is the prize money payout for the top 30 ranked golfers

WIN: Minjee Lee - $300,000

2: Charley Hull - $181,723

3: Ruoning Yin - $131,827

4: Ally Ewing - $101,979

T5: Mel Reid - $56,545

T5: Mi Hyang Lee - $56,545

T5: Ariya Jutanugarn - $56,545

T5: Yuka Saso - $56,545

T5: Morgane Metraux - $56,545

T5: Peiyun Chien - $56,545

T11: Hye-Jin Choi - $34,921

T11: Cydney Clanton - $34,921

T11: Andrea Lee - $34,921

T14: Frida Kinhult - $29,748

T14: Madelene Sagstrom - $29,748

T16: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $25,934

T16: Alexa Pano - $25,934

T16: Nasa Hataoka - $25,934

T19: Xiyu Lin - $22,485

T19: Esther Henseleit - $22,485

T19: Lexi Thompson - $22,485

T19: Gaby Lopez - $22,485

T23: Brooke M. Henderson - $17,983

T23: Jenny Shin - $17,983

T23: Hae Ran Ryu - $17,983

T23: Dani Holmqvist - $17,983

T23: Mariah Stackhouse - $17,983

T23: Yealimi Noh - $17,983

T23: Perrine Delacour - $17,983

T23: Paula Reto - $17,983

The LPGA Tour will now head for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Pinnacle Country Club in Arkansas. The tournament is scheduled to be played from September 29 to October 1.