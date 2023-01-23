What happened to Davis Thompson at The American Express?

It was a cruel game for Davis Thompson in the final of The American Express. He almost tasted victory, but due to unlucky circumstances, the golfer ended up in second place.

Thompson took the lead after the first round of the tournament and held it for two days while battling the juggernaut, Jon Rahm.

The American golfer entered the fourth round with a lead, but as the tournament moved forward, Rahm took the lead. He was just one stroke behind the Spaniard on the 17th hole when suddenly the game slipped from his hands.

Davis Thompson hit for a birdie, and the ball rolled straight down the hole, but it ricocheted off the pin and moved away from the hole. Fans gasped, and within seconds, Thompson realized he had lost the tournament.

The 21-year-old dropped his putter and put his hands on his face in disappointment. After the final round, Rahm clinched his second trophy of the new year. He had earlier won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii and now tops the leaderboard at The American Express.

However, Davis Thompson impressed his fans with his amazing performance on the PGA Tour. He finished with a score of 69 for a 26-under-par 262 total after the final round. While chatting with the media in an interview, the golfer said:

"I usually always leave the stick in front a long distance. I feel like it helps me with my speed. I'll probably play the 'what if' game in my head for a long time, unfortunately."

He added:

"I had a great read. I probably hit it too firm. If it had great speed it would have just hit the flag and dropped. But we'll never know. I'm proud of myself for this week.”

Jon Rahm won his ninth PGA Tour title and topped the FedEx Cup points standings, earning 500 points in the new season.

"He’s doing all the right things" Jon Rahm appreciates Davis Thompson

Davis Thompson turned pro in 2021 and earned his PGA Tour card last year. The rising star played his seventh PGA Tour event at The American Express and finished second to Jon Rahm.

He has garnered major attention from golf enthusiasts around the globe. Davis Thompson was praised by his fans for his performance. Jon Rahm, the winner of the tournament, also appreciated Thompson, saying:

"“What a heck of a player he is, he’s doing all the right things. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins soon. He gave me a real battle today. It was a lot of fun. I’m sure there will be many to come."

Davis Thompson would certainly not have expected to finish second in the tournament. He was happy to compete on a field filled with amazing golfers. Speaking to the media, he said:

"I had a great week. Competing against the best in the world is my dream and I did that today and proved that I can hang 'em. It was a lot of fun."

Thompson's five eagles at The American Express broke the PGA Tour record for most eagles in a championship. He made two consecutive eagles in the first round and three in the second.

