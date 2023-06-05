What happened to Jon Rahm at the Memorial Tournament? Masters champion’s outing explored

Jon Rahm finished in 16th position at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. He tied up with Sam Burns, Luke List, Shane Lowry, Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka, and Joseph Bramlett.

The Spaniard played a round with a score of 74 on Sunday, June 4, after making six bogeys, two birdies, and an eagle.

Jon Rahm is one of the best golfers playing on the PGA Tour. He has won four tournaments since the beginning of 2023, including the first major of the year at Augusta in April.

Rahm was a fan favorite who competed in the Memorial Tournament, which featured a star-studded field of the world's greatest players. He, on the other hand, struggled with the game and missed out on the chance to collect a trophy from legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.

On Thursday, June 1, Rahm began his round at the 2023 Memorial Tournament with a bogey on the first hole. But the 28-year-old recovered quickly, with two back-to-back birdies on the next two holes. Within the first nine holes of the opening round, he added another birdie to his total. He carded a bogey and a birdie on the back nine to finish at 2-under par 70.

Jon Rahm's second round began with another bogey, this time on the first two holes. He then birdied the fifth and sixth holes in a row, before birdying two more holes on the back nine to finish with a total of 70 on Day 2.

However, the 2023 Masters winner could only sink a birdie in the third round along with three bogeys to play a round of 74 which remain consistent in the final round.

Despite his failure to win the title last week, Jon Rahm garnered plaudits from Jack Nicklaus, who compared him to renowned golfer Arnold Palmer in an interview, according to SP Nation. Nicklaus said:

“Arnold was strong. Arnold played golf all his life. And he had been strong all his life. Some people can play that way. Jon Rahm will be able to get away with it...Jon Rahm is strong so he’ll be able to play that way all his life. His body is so quick and through the ball and he’s so strong holding on through the ball that he’ll play well for a long time. Other guys may not.”

When will Jon Rahm play next?

Jon Rahm will next compete at the 2023 US Open, which is scheduled to kick start on June 15 and will run through the weekend to wrap up with a finale on June 18. The tournament has a purse of $17 million and will be held at Los Angeles Country Club.

Rahm is the better's second favourite to win the major event after Scottie Scheffler. The American golfer impressed fans with his resounding performance throughout the season. Jon Rahm also has a high chance to win the second major of the year next week.

Here are the 2023 US Open odds points:

Scottie Scheffler: +750

Jon Rahm: +900

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Brooks Koepka: +1200

Patrick Cantlay: +1800

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Viktor Hovland: +2000

Justin Thomas: +1600

Collin Morikawa: +2000

Cameron Smith: +2200

Max Homa: +2000

Jordan Spieth: +2500

Tony Finau: +2800

Dustin Johnson: +2800

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2500

