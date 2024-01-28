What happened to Max Homa at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Defending champion's outing and scorecard explored

Max Homa placed 13th in a tie at the recently concluded 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. Homa struggled with his game this year, despite winning the competition in 2023. He shot three rounds of 70 and above.

The American finished five strokes behind the winner, Matthieu Pavon. He played four rounds of 70, 70, 71, and 69 before settling for a score of under 8.

Homa leapt 14 spots on the leaderboard in the final round of 69 to tie for the 13th place with Tom Whitney, Hideki Matsuyama, Doug Ghim, Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris, and Taylor Montgomery.

He made three bogeys and five birdies to settle for a score of 2-under par 70 in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open. He started with a bogey on the third hole and then another bogey on the fifth hole. He shot three bogeys and birdies on the front nine and made four birdies on the back nine to score 70 in the first round.

In the second round, Homa carded three birdies and one bogey to score 2-under 70, followed by a round of 71. He shot four birdies, one bogey and a double bogey to score one under 71 in the third round.

Max Homa shot a round of 69 in the final with four birdies, one eagle and three bogeys. He finished with a total of 8-under-280 and finished in a tie for the 13th place.

When will Max Homa play next?

Max Homa committed to competing at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The PGA Tour tournament will take place from February 1 to 4 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The tournament will have a purse of $20 million and it's the second signature event of the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will also be playing in the tournament, along with other PGA Tour golfers including Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay.

Here is the field for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Ludvig Åberg

Carl Yuan