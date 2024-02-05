What happened to Rory McIlroy at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Golfer’s 54-hole event outing and result explored

Rory McIlroy had a terrible outing at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, which was shortened to a 54-hole game after poor weather on Sunday, February 4. Even after being the expert's favorite to win the event, he struggled throughout.

McIlroy shot a round 71 on Thursday, February 1, to start the event. In the opening round, he earned a two-stroke penalty on the 16th hole for moving the ball in his line. He shot six birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey in the first round and scored 1-under 71.

The terrible start turned out even worse as the tournament progressed. He fired 74 on Friday with three birdies, one double bogey and three bogeys.

Although his performance was not satisfying in the second round, Rory McIlroy and his partner Jeff Rhodes emerged victorious in the Pro-Am tournament on Friday, February 2. They earned $10K in prize money.

The tournament's third round, which only featured professional golfers, saw McIlroy again struggling with his game. However, his performance on Saturday was better than the first two rounds he played.

McIlroy teed off on the tenth hole at the Pebble Becah Golf Links for the third round and shot a bogey on the first hole. However, he was fortunate to make a birdie on the par 3 12th hole. He shot another birdie on the 17th and a bogey on the 18th.

The Northern Irish golfer shot six birdies and three bogeys to settle for a score of 3-under par 69. He finished in a tie for 66th place following the 54 holes. The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach was suspended due to foul weather on Sunday and thus the Saturday round leaderboard remained the final leaderboard of the tournament.

Who won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark won the Pebble Beach tournament last week. He shot a round of 60 on Saturday, which helped him to jump 22 positions on the leaderboard and had a solo lead.

As the tournament was trimmed to 54 holes, Clark took home the trophy and $3.6 million in prize money. He has also won 700 FedEx Cup points as it was the Signature Event on the PGA Tour and also jumped four positions of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

