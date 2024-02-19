What is inside The Genesis Invitational 2024 winner Hideki Matsuyama's bag? WITB explored

Hideki Matsuyama played with Srixon and TaylorMade's golf equipment to win The Genesis Invitational 2024. The Japanese golfer won the ninth event of his career on the PGA Tour, rallying from a six-point deficit set by Patrick Cantlay. It was his first victory of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Matsuyama played with a Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II driver with graphite design tour AD DI TX shaft along with a Scotty Cameron Newport GSS Tour prototype putter to win the tournament. Most of his golf equipment was from Srixon.

Here is the golf equipment Hideki Matsuyama used to win The Genesis Invitational 2024 (via Golfweek):

Driver

Specification: Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft

Fairway Woods

Specification: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees). with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX shaft, Cobra Radspeed Tour (17.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 10 TX shaft

Irons

Specification: Srixon Z Forged II (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Wedges

Specification: Cleveland RTX4 Forged prototype (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter

Specification: Scotty Cameron Newport GSS Tour prototype

Ball

Specification: Srixon Z-Star XV

Grips: Iomic X

"To win in this tournament was one of my goals" - Hideki Matsuyama on his victory at The Genesis Invitational

Matsuyama shot four rounds of 69, 68, 68 and 62 at The Genesis Invitational 2024 to win the tournament. He finished with a score of under 17, three strokes ahead of Will Zalatoris and Luke List.

He was very impressive in the last round on Sunday. Matsuyama played a bogey-free round with nine birdies in the final round to score 9-under-62 and emerge victorious in the PGA Tour event.

Soon after winning, Hideki Matsuyama opened up about his victory in a press conference on Sunday. He acknowledged that winning the tournament had been his dream since starting his professional journey.

However, he missed an opportunity to get a picture with Tiger Woods, the host of the tournament. Woods, who joined the field for The Genesis Invitational 2024, withdrew from the competition on Friday, February 16.

Speaking about his victory, Matsuyama remarked:

"To win in this tournament was one of my goals ever since I became pro. And after Tiger (Woods) being the host that goal became a lot more bigger. A little disappointed that I wasn't able to take a picture with Tiger today."

You can check out Hideki Matsuyama's comment in the video below (3:55):

Having turned pro in 2013, Hideki Matsuyama has won 18 professional tournaments, including nine on the PGA Tour, three on the European Tour, and eight on the Japan Golf Tour.