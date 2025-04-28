What Joaquin Niemann said about the crowd after winning in Mexico City on Sunday

Joaquin Niemann shot a 6-under-par 65 in the final round at Club de Golf Chapultepec to win the LIV Golf event in Mexico City on Sunday (April 27). This marked his third individual title of the 2025 season.

As excited as he was about winning the trophy, Niemann was also glad to have such a wonderful crowd at Mexico City. When asked about his Sunday round at the post-round press conference, Niemann said:

“It was an exciting Sunday round for me to be out there with them on the last group. Especially in Mexico. And I kind of felt like I was fitting in pretty well with the crowd. They were giving me a lot of energy at the beginning of the round. Pulling for me, and, you know, I was able to play well, make a few great bunker shots, something that I’ve been working on a lot lately.”

Joaquin Niemann said that his short game had been improving and was helping him post better rounds even when other parts of his game were not at their best. He explained that having a reliable short game allowed him to score low, which he considered significant. He added:

“And yeah, it was a tough day at the end. I was able to hit great shots and finish on 18 with a little bit of style too. Having the crowns in the background, it was special.”

Joaquin Niemann started the final round two shots behind the leaders. He recorded three birdies over his first seven holes to move into contention. On the back nine, he added birdies on the 10th, 12th, 16th and 18th holes. He finished the tournament at 16-under-par, securing a three-shot victory over the rest of the field. The final round was played with family and friends in attendance.

How has Joaquin Niemann’s 2025 season been so far?

Joaquin Niemann has played in five LIV Golf events during the 2025 season before the tournament in Mexico City. He opened his season in Riyadh from February 6 to 8, where he finished tied for 33rd. Niemann shot a 5-under-par 205 across three rounds. His round scores were 65 in the first round, 69 in the second and 71 in the final round.

At the Adelaide event held from February 14 to 16, Niemann secured his first win of the season. He recorded scores of 67, 69, and 64 over three rounds, finishing at 13-under-par. The victory earned him 40 points in the LIV Golf individual standings.

On March 7 to 9, Joaquin Niemann competed in Hong Kong, where he tied for 12th. He posted rounds of 67, 68 and 64 for a total of 9-under-par. He earned 4.66 points from this event. The following week, from March 14 to 16, Niemann played in Singapore and claimed his second win of the season.

He shot rounds of 67, 64 and 66, finishing at 17-under-par and earning another 40 points. In his most recent appearance before Mexico City, Niemann competed in Miami from April 4 to 6. He tied for 33rd after rounds of 76, 70 and 73. He finished the event at 9-over-par and did not earn points toward the individual standings.

