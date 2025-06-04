What Luke Clanton said after achieving his ‘lifelong dream’

Luke Clanton recently made waves after commenting on why he wants to play on the PGA Tour instead of LIV Golf. Before he makes his professional debut at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Clanton shared some heartfelt words with the press.

The Hialeah native exceeded the 20-point threshold in PGA Tour University Accelerated Program after making the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. The golfer is currently gearing up to take his first steps as a pro from June 5 in TPC Toronto. Clanton recently shared his feelings about his new journey as a PGA Tour professional.

The 21-year-old golfer is coming off a strong resume which awarded him the McCormack Medal in 2024 for being the world's best amateur golfer. Clanton's statement included a short tribute to his family. In the press conference, Luke Clanton admitted this professional journey was a dream come true:

"Today, my dream becomes a reality. I'm a professional golfer on the PGA Tour. But before I say anything about my future, I want to say something about my foundation... I'm a product of their love, their belief, and their sacrifices. They laid the groundwork for this moment..."

Luke Clanton's statement was shared by the PGA Tour via a post on their Instagram profile:

Clanton also went on to recall his bond with his friends at Florida State University. Afterwards, he thanked the organizations which provided him an opportunity to grow as a golfer from an early age. Luke Clanton said:

"I've been blessed to compete and play in events around my home state... starting with U.S. Kids, then the South Florida PGA,... Florida Junior Golf Tour... then AJGA. I'd like to thank those organizations..."

Clanton's selection proves a significant point about the success of the Tour's Accelerated Program in identifying aspiring talents in the sport.

Exploring Luke Clanton's performance as an amateur

Luke Clanton's first steps in golf started with an incredible victory at the 2015 US Kids Golf Championship, when he was 11 years old. While he attended American Heritage High School, Clanton earned three Florida High School Championships. His talent was further showcased in his collegiate golf career after he joined Florida State University.

Luke Clanton rose to the top while he was at FSU; he won prestigious tournaments like the South Beach International Amateur, Azalea Invitational and the North & South Amateur. Last year, his performance helped him ascend to the top of the amateur rankings.

This year, he became the best male collegiate golfer of USA, thus securing the prestigious Ben Hogan Award. On the WAGR list, Clanton is currently in the top spot. His stats include a 1440.9696 point average, 21 top 10 finishes and seven victories over the last 104 weeks.

Luke Clanton also holds the record of achieving 10 consecutive top 10 performances when he played on the PGA Tour as an amateur golfer. This was something that no amateur golfer achieved since 1958. Last year, he achieved runner-up finishes at the RSM Classic and John Deere Classic.

