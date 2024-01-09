What is Matt Kuchar's OWGR? Exploring golfer’s world ranking

Matt Kuchar is a senior golfer who has won nine times on the PGA Tour. The 45-year-old has played in almost every major golf circuit in the world since turning professional in 2000.

With 18 professional wins under his belt, Kuchar is considered a senior golfer on the Tour and his experience is showcased ideally in the championships he features in. The American golfer will next tee off at the Waialae Country Club for the Sony Open 2024.

Matt Kuchar currently has an OWGR of 55 and is considered a sleeper pick for the Sony Open 2024. Kuchar's rating has taken a massive hit after his performances last season. Currently, he averages 1.5894 points per event.

However, there was a time when Kuchar was one of the best golfers in the world and maintained his highest OWGR of 4. The year 2013 was the best for Matt Kuchar as he won 2 PGA Tour events, namely the Accenture Match Play Championship and the Memorial Tournament winning 74 and 70 points respectively. Furthermore, he also won the Players Championship in 2012 for which he earned 80 OWGR points.

Kuchar's most recent best finish came at the WWT Championship last year where the 45-year-old finished runner-up. With a current OWGR of 55, the American golfer will hope for consistent top finishes this year to improve his overall ranking.

Matt Kuchar: A sleeper pick for the Sony Open 2024

Matt Kuchar PNC Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

At a course where veterans usually prosper, Matt Kuchar has a great chance to win the Sony Open 2024. However, with unfavorable odds of +5000, the battle is uphill for the Georgia native.

Notably, the Sony Open has always favored underdogs over the clear favorites. The best example of this is defending champion Si Woo Kim who entered the tournament with odds of +4000 and won it.

Kuchar can pull off something similar due to his experience and recent form. The 45-year-old has finished seven times in the top 10 in his last 10 starts. His close call at the WWT Championship last year was heartbreaking but showcased his incredible skill and tenacity at the age of 45.

Kuchar is one of the most technically gifted golfers in the field for the Sony Open 2024 and could start the year with a win while improving his OWGR.