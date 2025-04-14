What Min Woo Lee said about Rory McIlroy after The Masters win

Australian professional golfer Min Woo Lee congratulated Rory McIlroy on his triumph at The Masters. On Sunday, April 13, the Northern Irishman defeated Justin Rose in a playoff with a birdie on the 18th to finally win the green jacket. This marked his first Major win since the 2014 Open Championship.

Right after McIlroy bagged the green jacket, the official Instagram page of the PGA Tour did not waste any time to congratulate him. People from all over the world sent their congratulations to the newly crowned Masters champion.

And well, that’s not all. His fifth Major victory made him only the sixth player to have completed a career grand slam. A record written for the books, right? Rory McIlroy could not be any happier. And well, he had so many people happy for him too.

In the caption, the PGA Tour wrote, “He did it. Rory McIlroy is a Masters champion. He’s achieved the career Grand Slam.”

Just a few moments later, Min Woo Lee used the post to congratulate the Northern Irishman.

He shared it on his official Instagram account as a story, and wrote, “History. Rory. Deserved.”

Min Woo Lee congratulates Rory McIlroy

Min Woo Lee, who came into The Masters after his triumph at the Texas Children's Houston Open, finished 49th at Augusta.

Min Woo Lee is already looking forward to The Masters next year

Min Woo Lee showed glimpses of his quality at The Masters but wasn't able to mount a challenge for the green jacket. He started his opening round with a bogey on the first hole, and his front nine had two birdies. The rest were all even pars. As he thought he would gear up for Friday, the greens did not let that happen.

This time, the start was worse. With a double bogey. He also ended the round with a bogey. On moving day, he carded a total of six bogeys, and to compensate for them was only one birdie on the third hole. He finished off the final round with a mixed performance, having carded four birdies and six bogeys. But the silver lining is the fact that the Sunday round saw him carding more birdies than the first three rounds.

However, he ended up with a disappointing 6-over score at the Masters 2025. After congratulating Rory McIlroy, the Australian golfer shared a series of pictures of himself on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you, Augusta National 💚 A pleasure and honor to be walking the fairways of so much history. Can’t wait to be back here again at the best place on Earth.”

Looks like Min Woo Lee has a major goal set for himself at the 2026 season!

