Chris Evert sends touching message to Rory McIlroy after historic career Grand Slam win at Masters

Chris Evert sent a heartfelt message to Rory McIlroy after the professional golfer finally conquered the elusive career Grand Slam by winning the Masters Green jacket. McIlroy went through numerous heartbreaks throughout his career, but has now joined an illustrious club of six golfers to have won the career Grand Slam.

Ad

McIlroy won the first Major of his career at the 2011 US Open, following which he conquered the PGA Championship in 2012 and the Open Championship in 2014. With only the Masters left to win, many thought the Northern Irish golfer would complete the career Grand Slam in just a few years; however, that was not the case.

The 35-year-old struggled to win the elusive Masters Tournament throughout his career, coming close on several occasions. However, the resilient golf legend finally turned the fortune in his favor and defeated his opponent, Justin Rose, in sudden death to finally have the honor of putting on the coveted Masters Green jacket and completing a historic career Grand Slam.

Ad

Trending

Sporting greats, including those from the world of tennis, from all over the world, sent messages to Rory McIlroy celebrating his historic triumph. 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert shared a touching message for McIlroy, calling his triumph 'well deserved.'

"So happy for @McIlroyRory. He went through some heartbreaking moments to get here. He showed us resilience and perseverance. So well deserved, so moving to watch! Well done...👏👏👏👍👍👍🥳," Chris Evert wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the American legend was not the only one from the tennis fraternity to have congratulated the Northern Irish golfer.

Not only Chris Evert, but Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & other tennis stars send congratulatory messages to Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy - Source: Getty

Other than Chris Evert, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Boris Becker, and many other big names from the world of tennis sent congratulatory messages to Rory McIlroy, following the golfer's historic achievements.

Ad

Nadal wrote:

"Congratulations @McIlroyRory ! You deserved to win @themasters ! 🥺👏🏻."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Djokovic shared a clip of the 35-year-old, speaking about the career Grand Slam triumph on his Instagram story, and wrote:

"Congratulations to @rorymcilroy. Incredible achievement. Never stop dreaming. And huge respect to @justinprose99 for an inspiring performance."

Becker shared an image of the moment McIlroy won the Masters and wrote:

"Rory finally did it!"

Carlos Alcaraz, Billie Jean King, Casper Ruud, and Rennae Stubbs also shared some celebratory messages for Rory McIlroy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More