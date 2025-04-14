Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Boris Becker, and others send messages to Rory McIlroy after dramatic career Grand Slam feat

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Boris Becker, and others have reacted to Rory McIlroy's extraordinary Grand Slam golfing achievement. McIlroy finally won the fourth Major of his career on Sunday after beating Justin Rose in a playoff to capture a Masters green jacket for the first time. Only five other players in the history of men's golf have won all four of the game's Major trophies.

The tributes for McIlroy have poured in, with many of tennis's greats congratulating the Irishman. Chief among them was Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Major champion, who is a high-quality golfer and golf fan. Djokovic famously disguised himself as a waiter at a European team dinner at the Ryder Cup in Rome in 2024 and served McIlroy drinks before the event began.

It was fitting, therefore, that Djokovic led the tributes to McIlroy, posting on his Instagram account:

"Congratulations to @rorymcilroy. Incredible achievement. Never stop dreaming. And huge respect to @justinprose99 for an inspiring performance."

Novak Djokovic IG Reel | Source: Novak Djokovic Instagram/@djokermole

6-time Major winner Boris Becker added his congratulations:

"Rory finally did it!"

Boris Becker IG Story | Source: Boris Becker Instagram/@borisbecker

This weekend's Monte Carlo Masters champion, Carlos Alcaraz, also added his tribute:

"Congrats @rorymcilroy! LEGEND!"

Carlos Alcaraz IG Reel | Source: Carlos Alcaraz Instagram/@carlitosalcarazz

The legend of the women's game, Billie Jean King, emphasized McIlroy's historic achievement:

"Congratulations to @rorymcilroy on winning The Masters! He is now the 6th player ever to complete the career grand slam"

Billie Jean King IG Story | Source: Billie Jean King Instagram/@billiejeanking

Norwegian World No. 7 Casper Ruud posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) with McIlroy at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and was effusive in his congratulations:

"Worth the wait...Congrats Champ!!!"

Meanwhile, Rennae Stubbs, a doubles Major winner in her own right, reacted on X to the rollercoaster ride that was McIlroy's final round:

"OMG"

McIlroy's rollercoaster final round was exhilarating. The Irishman played some incredible shots, but also some inexplicable errors. At one point, he led by five shots but was reeled in by Justin Rose and forced to a play-off hole.

Novak Djokovic gave a motivational talk to the 2024 European Ryder Cup team

2023 Ryder Cup - Morning Foursomes Matches - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic played a key role in the European Ryder Cup team's victory in Rome in 2024. He was pictured with team captain Luke Donald on the first tee and followed the team on all three days of the competition. Donald also booked Djokovic to give a motivational talk at the pre-match dinner, prompting his comedic appearance as a waiter. Donald told express.co.uk about the event:

“The players had known he was coming in to speak at some point during the week, but the disguise was all his idea, so he was pushing this trolley around and serving drinks to a few of the wives. I think it was Ludvig Aberg’s partner who was first to do a double-take. It was pretty fun.”

Djokovic and McIlroy share an exalted status in their respective sports. McIlroy joins five other golfing greats - Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods - to win all four Major golf titles, while Djokovic is one of only eight players to manage the feat in tennis.

