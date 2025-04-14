Rafael Nadal sends touching message to Rory Mcllroy as golfer competes Career Grand Slam with The Masters triumph

Rafael Nadal sent a heartfelt message to Rory Mcllroy after the iconic golfer finally completed the Career Grand Slam by winning The Masters in Augusta recently. The Spaniard and the Northern Irishman, despite being from different sporting backgrounds, share a close relationship.

Ad

On Sunday, April 13, Mcllroy made quite a few blunders at the Augusta National Golf Club, but ultimately, his golfing brilliance shone through when it mattered most in the sudden-death playoff. As a result, he pipped Justin Rose to the title and became only the sixth player in the sport's history to complete the Career Grand Slam.

In the aftermath of Mcllroy's remarkable achievement, former ATP No. 1 and 22-time tennis Major champion Rafael Nadal took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the Northern Irish golfer. According to the Spaniard, the 35-year-old deserved to clinch the title.

Ad

Trending

"Congratulations @McIlroyRory ! You deserved to win @themasters ! 🥺👏🏻," Nadal wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mcllroy has been an avid fan of the Spaniard since the latter made his ATP Tour-level debut in the early 2000s. After the former ATP No. 1 called time on his tennis-playing career at the Davis Cup Finals last year, the Northern Irish golf icon paid a glowing tribute to the Spaniard, laying bare how he was inspired by the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career.

"Tennis won't be the same without you" - Rory Mcllroy to Rafael Nadal after Spaniard's retirement at Davis Cup Finals 2024

An emotional Rafael Nadal watches a farewell video dedicated to his stellar career at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals (Source: Getty)

Nadal tried his best to play as regularly as possible in the 2024 tennis season, but he persistently struggled with injuries and fitness issues. He ultimately chose to hang up his racket upon the conclusion of Spain's campaign at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

Ad

After the Spaniard bid an emotional farewell to his tennis-playing career, Rory Mcllroy took to social media and penned a touching message for the former ATP No. 1.

"From watching you win your first grand slam in 2005 to watching you win your last in 2022, you have been a hero of mine and an inspiration to how I approach my own career. You will be so missed, and tennis won't be the same without you. Congratulations on one of the finest sporting careers of all time. See you on the course soon! Your friend, Rory," Mcllroy wrote.

Interestingly, the Spaniard himself is an avid golfer, and not long after retiring from tennis, he participated in a golf tournament where he registered a respectable finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here