Rafael Nadal sends touching message to Rory Mcllroy as golfer competes Career Grand Slam with The Masters triumph

Rafael Nadal sent a heartfelt message to Rory Mcllroy after the iconic golfer finally completed the Career Grand Slam by winning The Masters in Augusta recently. The Spaniard and the Northern Irishman, despite being from different sporting backgrounds, share a close relationship.
On Sunday, April 13, Mcllroy made quite a few blunders at the Augusta National Golf Club, but ultimately, his golfing brilliance shone through when it mattered most in the sudden-death playoff. As a result, he pipped Justin Rose to the title and became only the sixth player in the sport's history to complete the Career Grand Slam.
In the aftermath of Mcllroy's remarkable achievement, former ATP No. 1 and 22-time tennis Major champion Rafael Nadal took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the Northern Irish golfer. According to the Spaniard, the 35-year-old deserved to clinch the title.
"Congratulations @McIlroyRory ! You deserved to win @themasters ! 🥺👏🏻," Nadal wrote.
Mcllroy has been an avid fan of the Spaniard since the latter made his ATP Tour-level debut in the early 2000s. After the former ATP No. 1 called time on his tennis-playing career at the Davis Cup Finals last year, the Northern Irish golf icon paid a glowing tribute to the Spaniard, laying bare how he was inspired by the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career.
"Tennis won't be the same without you" - Rory Mcllroy to Rafael Nadal after Spaniard's retirement at Davis Cup Finals 2024
Nadal tried his best to play as regularly as possible in the 2024 tennis season, but he persistently struggled with injuries and fitness issues. He ultimately chose to hang up his racket upon the conclusion of Spain's campaign at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.
After the Spaniard bid an emotional farewell to his tennis-playing career, Rory Mcllroy took to social media and penned a touching message for the former ATP No. 1.
"From watching you win your first grand slam in 2005 to watching you win your last in 2022, you have been a hero of mine and an inspiration to how I approach my own career. You will be so missed, and tennis won't be the same without you. Congratulations on one of the finest sporting careers of all time. See you on the course soon! Your friend, Rory," Mcllroy wrote.
Interestingly, the Spaniard himself is an avid golfer, and not long after retiring from tennis, he participated in a golf tournament where he registered a respectable finish.
