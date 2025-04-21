What Nelly Korda’s sister said after Justin Thomas’s win at the RBC Heritage

Nelly Korda is currently playing in the LPGA Tour. However, her sister, Jessica Korda is spending time away from tournaments following the birth of her son, Greyson in February 2024.

Jessica stays active on social media, especially on her Instagram page, where she currently holds around 286k followers. Apart from sharing pictures with her son and partner, Nelly Korda's sister usually keeps her fans updated with glimpses from her training sessions and personal life.

On Monday, April 21, 2025, Jessica reposted Golf.com's Instagram post about Justin Thomas' 2025 RBC Heritage win on her Instagram story. He won the tournament with a total score of 17 under par, and took home a winner's paycheck of $3.6 million. While expressing joy for his win, Nelly Korda's sister wrote:

"Sweet 16!!! 🥹 So happy for our faves 🩷"

Screenshot from Jessica's Instagram story/IG: @thejessicakorda

The picture showed Thomas standing with the RBC Heritage trophy in his hand along with his wife Jillian Wisniewski and daughter Molly Grace. He beat Andrew Novak in a playoff. This is his first professional victory since he won the PGA Championship back in 2022.

Jessica Korda is currently under preparation to make her return. She last played in the Chevron Championship back in 2023, where Jessica ended up tied for the 28th spot on the leaderboard. Korda finished the golf major with a total score of 1 over par (289), earning $38.9k from the event.

She missed the cut in the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship, after scoring 74 and 71 in the first two rounds respectively. She withdrew from the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup after just one round. Shortly after her WD, Jessica announced her pregnancy news.

While talking with Golf Channel back in December 2024 during Grant Thornton Invitational, Jessica said:

"I’m definitely itching to be able to play again, how much, I’m not so sure. I’ll take 2025 to assess and then per our maternity, 2026 is kind of what we’re shooting for."

Younger sister Nelly last played in this week's JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro.

Nelly Korda speaks out on her iron shots in the JM Eagle LA Championship

Korda ended this LPGA Tour event in El Caballero with a total 14 under par score, tying on the 16th spot on the tournament leaderboard. She ended her final round with a double bogey on the par-4 hole 18.

While talking with the press, Nelly Korda was asked about her take on her iron play. She said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, pretty good. Losing my driver out a little bit right on some of the first few holes today and even yesterday. Going to see if I can get that dialed in."

"It's definitely a little demanding off the tee here with a lot of the bunkers and tree. Once I'm in position I feel pretty confident with my iron shots. At the end of the day you got to hole the putts," she added.

This was Korda's fourth LPGA start in this year. Till now, her best 2025 performance comes from the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she ended up securing the runner-up rank.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More