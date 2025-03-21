What are Patton Kizzire's career earnings?

Patton Kizzire recently withdrew from the 2025 Valspar Championship after he had a meltdown with his putter. The PGA Tour golfer has been playing in the tour since he turned professional in 2016. Over the years, he has gained a massive net worth with multiple tour wins.

Ad

Till now, Kizzire has won three times in his professional career as a PGA Tour player, the latest one being at the Procore Championship last year. Apart from his wins, he has secured two runner-up ranks, two top-three positions and ten top-5 finishes in the PGA Tour. As of now, Kizzire has played in 254 PGAT events. As reported by the official PGA Tour website, Patton Kizzire has bagged $14,291,687 based on his career earnings over the years.

Ad

Trending

Last year, Kizzire ended his six-year-long professional career drought for victory by securing the win at the 2024 Procore Championship. The former Auburn golfer secured the win at the Silverado Country Club with a five-stroke margin over David Lipsky. Finishing 20-under 268, Patton Kizzire earned $1,080,000 from the massive $6,000,000 prize purse.

In 2018, the 38-year-old pro golfer won the Sony Open in Hawaii. He defeated James Hahn in the playoffs at the Waialae Country Club. Kizzire was tied with Hahn with a total score of 2-under 68. In the six holes of the playoff, Patton Kizzire won the event with a par score. He earned the winner's paycheck of $1,116,000 from this PGA Tour event.

Ad

Back in 2017, the Montgomery native aced the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. With a total of 19-under 265, Kizzire won the event at El Camaleon Golf Course Course with a one-stroke margin over Rickie Fowler. He earned a total of $1,278,000 from the $7,100,000 PGA Tour event.

Apart from the paychecks he earned by winning tournaments, Patton Kizzire has also earned from playing in other golf events. He has gained brand endorsements over the years as well. Kizzire is sponsored by brands like cloud-based payroll brand Paylocity, footwear manufacturer FootJoy, apparel company Peter Millar, and golf equipment brand Titleist.

Ad

Patton Kizzire WITB explored

Kizzire has been endorsed by Titleist almost throughout his career after he turned professional. As a part of the multi-year endorsement deal that he signed with the company, Kizzire uses their golf equipments. He has a bag full of Titleist golf clubs, wedges, irons, driver and other accessories.

Here's a detailed look at what's in the bag of the 2024 Procore Championship winner Patton Kizzire:

Titleist GT3 Driver (9°) + Fujikura Motore X F1 6X Shaft

TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood (15°) + Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei 1K Blue Shaft

Titleist T200 (3-4) Irons + True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx Tour Issue X100 shafts),

Titleist T100 (5-iron) + True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx Tour Issue X100 Shaft Titleist 620 CB (6-iron) + True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx Tour Issue X100 Shaft

Titleist 620 MB (7-9) Irons + True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx Tour Issue X100 Shafts

Titleist Vokey Design SM10 Wedges (48-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M and 60-04T degrees) + True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx Tour Issue X100 Shafts

Ping Vault Stealth Bergen Putter

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

Golf Pride MCC Align Club Grips

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback