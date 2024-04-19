What is the projected cut line for the 2024 Chevron Championship?

The 2024 Chevron Championship brings about the first ever Major of the LPGA Season this year. After the first round of the tournament, it was Lauren Coughlin who led, after carding a score of 66. However, Nelly Korda sits in second place, and is vying for her fifth straight win on the LPGA Tour.
Marina Alex and Minami Katsu are also tied for second at the Chevron Championship alongside Korda, as a battle for the win heats up at The Club at Carlton Woods, Texas. The course has been a tough one to navigate for many golfers and going into the second day, the LPGA Tour has predicted a cut line of +1.
Some notable names that might miss out on the cut after the score of the first round are Rose Zhang, Ruoning Yin, Minjee Lee and Aditi Ashok. The defending champion, Lilia Vu, withdrew from the Chevron Championship before it even began. While the exact reason is not known, the cause for her withdrawal could be due to the back injury she has been battling with for the past several months.
Golfers expected to make the cut after day 1 of the 2024 Chevron Championship
Following is the full leaderboard at the end of day 1 of the 2024 Chevron Championship:
- 1. Lauren Coughlin
- T2 Nelly Korda
- T2 Marina Alex
- T2 Minami Katsu
- T5 Gabriela Ruffels
- T5 Jin Hee Im
- T5 Lydia Ko
- T5 Atthaya Thitikul
- T5 Xiyu Lin
- T10 Sarah Kemp
- T10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- T10 Georgia Hall
- T10 Anna Nordqvist
- T10 Jenny Shin
- T10 Maja Stark
- T10 Lindy Duncan
- T10 Kristen Gillman
- T18 Madelene Sagstrom
- T18 Lottie Woad (a)
- T18 Nasa Hataoka
- T18 Chanettee Wannasaen
- T18 Akie Iwai
- T18 Brooke Henderson
- T18 Andrea Lee
- T18 Mi Hyang Lee
- T18 Ayaka Furue
- T18 Olivia Cowan
- T18 Caroline Inglis
- T18 Yealimi Noh
- T18 Stephanie Meadow
- T31 Karis Davidson
- T31 Weiwei Zhang
- T31 Miyu Yamashita
- T31 Stephanie Kyriacou
- T31 Hae Ran Ryu
- T31 Allisen Corpuz
- T31 Esther Henseleit
- T31 Jennifer Kupcho
- T31 Jiyai Shin
- T31 Yu Liu
- T31 Auston Kim
- T31 Ryann O'Toole
- T31 Caroline Masson
- T31 Brittany Lincicome
- T31 Leona Maguire
- T31 Sei Young Kim
- T31 Alexa Pano
- T31 Yuka Saso
- T31 Jeongeun Lee6
- T31 Yu Jin Sung
- T31 Isabella Fierro
- T31 A Lim Kim
- T31 Wei-Ling Hsu
- T54 Malia Nam
- T54 Narin An
- T54 Celine Borge
- T54 Hye-Jin Choi
- T54 Cheyenne Knight
- T54 Amy Yang
- T54 Peiyun Chien
- T54 In Gee Chun
- T54 Matilda Castren
- T54 Yan Liu
- T54 Hee Young Park
- T54 Megan Schofill (a)
- T54 Robyn Choi
- T54 Mao Saigo
The Chevron Championship boasts a prize purse of $7.9 million this year, with the winner taking home $1.8 million.