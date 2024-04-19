What is the projected cut line for the 2024 Chevron Championship?

The 2024 Chevron Championship brings about the first ever Major of the LPGA Season this year. After the first round of the tournament, it was Lauren Coughlin who led, after carding a score of 66. However, Nelly Korda sits in second place, and is vying for her fifth straight win on the LPGA Tour.

Marina Alex and Minami Katsu are also tied for second at the Chevron Championship alongside Korda, as a battle for the win heats up at The Club at Carlton Woods, Texas. The course has been a tough one to navigate for many golfers and going into the second day, the LPGA Tour has predicted a cut line of +1.

Some notable names that might miss out on the cut after the score of the first round are Rose Zhang, Ruoning Yin, Minjee Lee and Aditi Ashok. The defending champion, Lilia Vu, withdrew from the Chevron Championship before it even began. While the exact reason is not known, the cause for her withdrawal could be due to the back injury she has been battling with for the past several months.

Golfers expected to make the cut after day 1 of the 2024 Chevron Championship

Following is the full leaderboard at the end of day 1 of the 2024 Chevron Championship:

1. Lauren Coughlin

T2 Nelly Korda

T2 Marina Alex

T2 Minami Katsu

T5 Gabriela Ruffels

T5 Jin Hee Im

T5 Lydia Ko

T5 Atthaya Thitikul

T5 Xiyu Lin

T10 Sarah Kemp

T10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff

T10 Georgia Hall

T10 Anna Nordqvist

T10 Jenny Shin

T10 Maja Stark

T10 Lindy Duncan

T10 Kristen Gillman

T18 Madelene Sagstrom

T18 Lottie Woad (a)

T18 Nasa Hataoka

T18 Chanettee Wannasaen

T18 Akie Iwai

T18 Brooke Henderson

T18 Andrea Lee

T18 Mi Hyang Lee

T18 Ayaka Furue

T18 Olivia Cowan

T18 Caroline Inglis

T18 Yealimi Noh

T18 Stephanie Meadow

T31 Karis Davidson

T31 Weiwei Zhang

T31 Miyu Yamashita

T31 Stephanie Kyriacou

T31 Hae Ran Ryu

T31 Allisen Corpuz

T31 Esther Henseleit

T31 Jennifer Kupcho

T31 Jiyai Shin

T31 Yu Liu

T31 Auston Kim

T31 Ryann O'Toole

T31 Caroline Masson

T31 Brittany Lincicome

T31 Leona Maguire

T31 Sei Young Kim

T31 Alexa Pano

T31 Yuka Saso

T31 Jeongeun Lee6

T31 Yu Jin Sung

T31 Isabella Fierro

T31 A Lim Kim

T31 Wei-Ling Hsu

T54 Malia Nam

T54 Narin An

T54 Celine Borge

T54 Hye-Jin Choi

T54 Cheyenne Knight

T54 Amy Yang

T54 Peiyun Chien

T54 In Gee Chun

T54 Matilda Castren

T54 Yan Liu

T54 Hee Young Park

T54 Megan Schofill (a)

T54 Robyn Choi

T54 Mao Saigo

The Chevron Championship boasts a prize purse of $7.9 million this year, with the winner taking home $1.8 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback