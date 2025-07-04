What is the projected cutline at the 2025 John Deere Classic?

So far, the 2025 John Deere Classic has been a very entertaining tournament. The event is currently underway at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, a course known for rewarding good shots. The event is currently in its second round, and the most noteworthy aspect is that the expected cut line has changed significantly since the tournament began.
TPC Deere Run is a PGA Tour Stadium Course designed in a parkland style. It was created by D.A. Weibring in collaboration with PGA TOUR Design Services and opened in 2000. The Par 71 course spans approximately 7,258-7,289 yards from championship tees. The course, nestled along the Rock River and with rolling elevations, ravines, hardwood trees, and ponds, is undoubtedly a good one for golfers.
After 36 holes (while writing), Davis Thompson, the defending champion, is leading the John Deere Classic with a score of 11 under par. While numerous other golfers have fantastic scores close to this, the projected cut line is currently -4. A total of 156 golfers are playing in this year's John Deere, and only 65 and ties will be making the cut to compete over the weekend.
Many major names, like Jason Day and Ben Griffin, are out of the cut line, but anything can happen, and a handful of shots might change everything for them.
2025 John Deere Classic prize money distribution
The purse value for the 2025 John Deere Classic is $8.4 million in total. It is one of the largest prize pools in the tournament's history. The event winner will receive the normal 18% of the prize pool, bringing their total earnings to about $1.512 million.
Here's an overview of the prize money distribution for the 2025 John Deere Classic:
- WIN: $1.512 million
- 2: $915,600
- 3: $579,600
- 4: $411,600
- 5: $344,400
- 6: $304,500
- 7: $283,500
- 8: $262,500
- 9: $245,700
- 10: $228,900
- 11: $212,100
- 12: $195,300
- 13: $178,500
- 14: $161,700
- 15: $153,300
- 16: $144,900
- 17: $136,500
- 18: $128,100
- 19: $119,700
- 20: $111,300
- 21: $102,900
- 22: $94,500
- 23: $87,780
- 24: $81,060
- 25: $74,340
- 26: $67,620
- 27: $65,100
- 28: $62,580
- 29: $60,060
- 30: $57,540
- 31: $55,020
- 32: $52,500
- 33: $49,980
- 34: $47,880
- 35: $45,780
- 36: $43,680
- 37: $41,580
- 38: $39,900
- 39: $38,220
- 40: $36,540
- 41: $34,860
- 42: $33,180
- 43: $31,500
- 44: $29,820
- 45: $28,140
- 46: $26,460
- 47: $24,780
- 48: $23,436
- 49: $22,260
- 50: $21,588
- 51: $21,084
- 52: $20,580
- 53: $20,244
- 54: $19,908
- 55: $19,740
- 56: $19,572
- 57: $19,404
- 58: $19,236
- 59: $19,068
- 60: $18,900
- 61: $18,732
- 62: $18,564
- 63: $18,396
- 64: $18,228
- 65: $18,060
- 66: $17,892
- 67: $17,724
- 68: $17,556
- 69: $17,388
- 70: $17,220