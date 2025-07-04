  • home icon
  What is the projected cutline at the 2025 John Deere Classic?

What is the projected cutline at the 2025 John Deere Classic?

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 04, 2025 18:50 GMT
John Deere Classic - Final Round - Source: Getty
John Deere Classic - Final Round - Source: Getty

So far, the 2025 John Deere Classic has been a very entertaining tournament. The event is currently underway at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, a course known for rewarding good shots. The event is currently in its second round, and the most noteworthy aspect is that the expected cut line has changed significantly since the tournament began.

TPC Deere Run is a PGA Tour Stadium Course designed in a parkland style. It was created by D.A. Weibring in collaboration with PGA TOUR Design Services and opened in 2000. The Par 71 course spans approximately 7,258-7,289 yards from championship tees. The course, nestled along the Rock River and with rolling elevations, ravines, hardwood trees, and ponds, is undoubtedly a good one for golfers.

After 36 holes (while writing), Davis Thompson, the defending champion, is leading the John Deere Classic with a score of 11 under par. While numerous other golfers have fantastic scores close to this, the projected cut line is currently -4. A total of 156 golfers are playing in this year's John Deere, and only 65 and ties will be making the cut to compete over the weekend.

Many major names, like Jason Day and Ben Griffin, are out of the cut line, but anything can happen, and a handful of shots might change everything for them.

2025 John Deere Classic prize money distribution

John Deere Classic 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
John Deere Classic 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

The purse value for the 2025 John Deere Classic is $8.4 million in total. It is one of the largest prize pools in the tournament's history. The event winner will receive the normal 18% of the prize pool, bringing their total earnings to about $1.512 million.

Here's an overview of the prize money distribution for the 2025 John Deere Classic:

  • WIN: $1.512 million
  • 2: $915,600
  • 3: $579,600
  • 4: $411,600
  • 5: $344,400
  • 6: $304,500
  • 7: $283,500
  • 8: $262,500
  • 9: $245,700
  • 10: $228,900
  • 11: $212,100
  • 12: $195,300
  • 13: $178,500
  • 14: $161,700
  • 15: $153,300
  • 16: $144,900
  • 17: $136,500
  • 18: $128,100
  • 19: $119,700
  • 20: $111,300
  • 21: $102,900
  • 22: $94,500
  • 23: $87,780
  • 24: $81,060
  • 25: $74,340
  • 26: $67,620
  • 27: $65,100
  • 28: $62,580
  • 29: $60,060
  • 30: $57,540
  • 31: $55,020
  • 32: $52,500
  • 33: $49,980
  • 34: $47,880
  • 35: $45,780
  • 36: $43,680
  • 37: $41,580
  • 38: $39,900
  • 39: $38,220
  • 40: $36,540
  • 41: $34,860
  • 42: $33,180
  • 43: $31,500
  • 44: $29,820
  • 45: $28,140
  • 46: $26,460
  • 47: $24,780
  • 48: $23,436
  • 49: $22,260
  • 50: $21,588
  • 51: $21,084
  • 52: $20,580
  • 53: $20,244
  • 54: $19,908
  • 55: $19,740
  • 56: $19,572
  • 57: $19,404
  • 58: $19,236
  • 59: $19,068
  • 60: $18,900
  • 61: $18,732
  • 62: $18,564
  • 63: $18,396
  • 64: $18,228
  • 65: $18,060
  • 66: $17,892
  • 67: $17,724
  • 68: $17,556
  • 69: $17,388
  • 70: $17,220
Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

