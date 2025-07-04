What is the projected cutline at the 2025 John Deere Classic?

So far, the 2025 John Deere Classic has been a very entertaining tournament. The event is currently underway at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, a course known for rewarding good shots. The event is currently in its second round, and the most noteworthy aspect is that the expected cut line has changed significantly since the tournament began.

Ad

TPC Deere Run is a PGA Tour Stadium Course designed in a parkland style. It was created by D.A. Weibring in collaboration with PGA TOUR Design Services and opened in 2000. The Par 71 course spans approximately 7,258-7,289 yards from championship tees. The course, nestled along the Rock River and with rolling elevations, ravines, hardwood trees, and ponds, is undoubtedly a good one for golfers.

After 36 holes (while writing), Davis Thompson, the defending champion, is leading the John Deere Classic with a score of 11 under par. While numerous other golfers have fantastic scores close to this, the projected cut line is currently -4. A total of 156 golfers are playing in this year's John Deere, and only 65 and ties will be making the cut to compete over the weekend.

Ad

Trending

Many major names, like Jason Day and Ben Griffin, are out of the cut line, but anything can happen, and a handful of shots might change everything for them.

2025 John Deere Classic prize money distribution

John Deere Classic 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

The purse value for the 2025 John Deere Classic is $8.4 million in total. It is one of the largest prize pools in the tournament's history. The event winner will receive the normal 18% of the prize pool, bringing their total earnings to about $1.512 million.

Ad

Here's an overview of the prize money distribution for the 2025 John Deere Classic:

WIN: $1.512 million

2: $915,600

3: $579,600

4: $411,600

5: $344,400

6: $304,500

7: $283,500

8: $262,500

9: $245,700

10: $228,900

11: $212,100

12: $195,300

13: $178,500

14: $161,700

15: $153,300

16: $144,900

17: $136,500

18: $128,100

19: $119,700

20: $111,300

21: $102,900

22: $94,500

23: $87,780

24: $81,060

25: $74,340

26: $67,620

27: $65,100

28: $62,580

29: $60,060

30: $57,540

31: $55,020

32: $52,500

33: $49,980

34: $47,880

35: $45,780

36: $43,680

37: $41,580

38: $39,900

39: $38,220

40: $36,540

41: $34,860

42: $33,180

43: $31,500

44: $29,820

45: $28,140

46: $26,460

47: $24,780

48: $23,436

49: $22,260

50: $21,588

51: $21,084

52: $20,580

53: $20,244

54: $19,908

55: $19,740

56: $19,572

57: $19,404

58: $19,236

59: $19,068

60: $18,900

61: $18,732

62: $18,564

63: $18,396

64: $18,228

65: $18,060

66: $17,892

67: $17,724

68: $17,556

69: $17,388

70: $17,220

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More