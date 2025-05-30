What is the projected cutline at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

The 2025 Memorial Tournament is currently underway, taking place at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. It is regarded as one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour, with a total purse value of $20 million. This year, Scottie Scheffler (currently ranked as the world number one) is the defending champion of the tournament.
Muirfield Village Golf Club was designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1974. The course covers 220 acres and has a par-72 layout that stretches over 7,569 yards. It features a difficult layout, which is why the 2025 Memorial Tournament is considered a difficult tournament for the field of 72 players.
After 36 holes, the tournament's cut will be determined, and around 50 players will advance to play the weekend. This year, with all of the challenges at Muirfield Village Golf Club, the cut is expected to be four shots over par. This implies that all players with four or fewer shots above par will advance to the next round, while the remainder will miss the weekend.
Talking about the tournament coverage, currently, the Golf Channel is showing every round of the tournament. In addition, ESPN+ and NBC Sports are also providing coverage for the tournament.
What is the prize distribution for the 2025 Memorial Tournament?
Only around 50 players will be making the cut, among whom the $20 million purse will be distributed. Usually, on the PGA Tour, the winner of the tournament makes 18% of the total purse value. But the Memorial Tournament is a bit different, as the winner here will be getting a massive chunk of 20% of the purse, coming in at $4 million.
Apart from that, here's a proper breakdown of how much money each golfer making the cut will take home:
- 1st: $4,000,000
- 2nd: $2,200,000
- 3rd: $1,400,000
- 4th: $1,000,000
- 5th: $840,000
- 6th: $760,000
- 7th: $700,000
- 8th: $646,000
- 9th: $600,000
- 10th: $556,000
- 11th: $514,000
- 12th: $472,000
- 13th: $430,000
- 14th: $389,000
- 15th: $369,000
- 16th: $349,000
- 17th: $329,000
- 18th: $309,000
- 19th: $289,000
- 20th: $269,000
- 21st: $250,000
- 22nd: $233,000
- 23rd: $216,000
- 24th: $200,000
- 25th: $184,000
- 26th: $168,000
- 27th: $161,000
- 28th: $154,000
- 29th: $147,000
- 30th: $140,000
- 31st: $133,000
- 32nd: $126,000
- 33rd: $119,000
- 34th: $114,000
- 35th: $109,000
- 36th: $104,000
- 37th: $99,000
- 38th: $94,000
- 39th: $90,000
- 40th: $86,000
- 41st: $82,000
- 42nd: $78,000
- 43rd: $74,000
- 44th: $70,000
- 45th: $66,000
- 46th: $62,000
- 47th: $58,000
- 48th: $56,000
- 49th: $54,000
- 50th: $52,000
While writing, Ben Griffin is leading the tournament with a score of 7 strokes under par. While this score seems good on this golf course, other golfers are not far behind. Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia, and Collin Morikawa are in the top five and in contention to grab the lead before the completion of round 2.