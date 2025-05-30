What is the projected cutline at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 30, 2025 18:24 GMT
GOLF: MAY 29 PGA the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Source: Getty
GOLF: MAY 29 PGA the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Source: Getty

The 2025 Memorial Tournament is currently underway, taking place at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. It is regarded as one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour, with a total purse value of $20 million. This year, Scottie Scheffler (currently ranked as the world number one) is the defending champion of the tournament.

Ad

Muirfield Village Golf Club was designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1974. The course covers 220 acres and has a par-72 layout that stretches over 7,569 yards. It features a difficult layout, which is why the 2025 Memorial Tournament is considered a difficult tournament for the field of 72 players.

After 36 holes, the tournament's cut will be determined, and around 50 players will advance to play the weekend. This year, with all of the challenges at Muirfield Village Golf Club, the cut is expected to be four shots over par. This implies that all players with four or fewer shots above par will advance to the next round, while the remainder will miss the weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Talking about the tournament coverage, currently, the Golf Channel is showing every round of the tournament. In addition, ESPN+ and NBC Sports are also providing coverage for the tournament.

What is the prize distribution for the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

PGA: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Second Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Only around 50 players will be making the cut, among whom the $20 million purse will be distributed. Usually, on the PGA Tour, the winner of the tournament makes 18% of the total purse value. But the Memorial Tournament is a bit different, as the winner here will be getting a massive chunk of 20% of the purse, coming in at $4 million.

Ad

Apart from that, here's a proper breakdown of how much money each golfer making the cut will take home:

  • 1st: $4,000,000
  • 2nd: $2,200,000
  • 3rd: $1,400,000
  • 4th: $1,000,000
  • 5th: $840,000
  • 6th: $760,000
  • 7th: $700,000
  • 8th: $646,000
  • 9th: $600,000
  • 10th: $556,000
  • 11th: $514,000
  • 12th: $472,000
  • 13th: $430,000
  • 14th: $389,000
  • 15th: $369,000
  • 16th: $349,000
  • 17th: $329,000
  • 18th: $309,000
  • 19th: $289,000
  • 20th: $269,000
  • 21st: $250,000
  • 22nd: $233,000
  • 23rd: $216,000
  • 24th: $200,000
  • 25th: $184,000
  • 26th: $168,000
  • 27th: $161,000
  • 28th: $154,000
  • 29th: $147,000
  • 30th: $140,000
  • 31st: $133,000
  • 32nd: $126,000
  • 33rd: $119,000
  • 34th: $114,000
  • 35th: $109,000
  • 36th: $104,000
  • 37th: $99,000
  • 38th: $94,000
  • 39th: $90,000
  • 40th: $86,000
  • 41st: $82,000
  • 42nd: $78,000
  • 43rd: $74,000
  • 44th: $70,000
  • 45th: $66,000
  • 46th: $62,000
  • 47th: $58,000
  • 48th: $56,000
  • 49th: $54,000
  • 50th: $52,000

While writing, Ben Griffin is leading the tournament with a score of 7 strokes under par. While this score seems good on this golf course, other golfers are not far behind. Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia, and Collin Morikawa are in the top five and in contention to grab the lead before the completion of round 2.

About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications