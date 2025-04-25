What’s in Neal Shipley’s bag?

American professional golfer Neal Shipley turned pro in 2024 and won the LECOM Suncoast Classic in 2025. He teed off in the 2025 Valspar Championship and finished at T47 with one over.

Ad

During Neal Shipley’s amateur career, he claimed several titles, including the 2018 Bridgestone Golf Tournament of Champions and the Fox Puss Invitational twice in 2020 and 2021. He also won the 2022 Pennsylvania Amateur Championship and the 2024 Southwestern Invitational.

During the 2025 Valspar Championship, Shipley was featured in a segment of What’s in The Bag? He revealed that his golf equipment comprises an impressive lineup of Ping drivers and Titleist woods.

Here’s a breakdown of what can be found in the Pennsylvania-born golfer’s golf bag (via WITB):

Ad

Trending

Driver: Ping G440 LST (9° @7) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X shaft (45 inches, tipped 1 inch)

Mini Driver: Ping G440 Max (12° @7.5) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X shaft (43.5 inches, tipped 1.5 inches)

3 Wood: Ping G430 LST (15° @11.5) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft

3 Wood: Titleist TSR3 (13.5°, C2 SureFit setting) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft

5 Wood: Ping G440 Max (19° @17.5) with a Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Black 8 X shaft

Irons: Ping iCrossover (3), Ping i230 (3), Ping Blueprint S (4, 5), Ping Blueprint T (6-9) with Fujikura Ventus Black HB 9 TX (3) an True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 (4-9) shafts

Wedges: Ping s159 (46-12S, 50-12S, 54-12S, 60) with True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 (46-54) and True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60) shafts

Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride ZGrip Cord grips

Ad

How many tournaments has Neal Shipley played in 2025?

Neal Shipley has competed in one PGA Tour event this year and nine events on the Korn Ferry Tour. His first start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour was at the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis. He carded 70-68 in the first two rounds of the tournament but missed the cut and didn’t proceed to the third round.

Ad

A few days later, Shipley headed to the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, where he also missed the cut after scoring 74 in rounds one and two. The 24-year-old finished at T9 in the Panama Championship and T15 in the Astara Chile Classic.

Neal Shipley missed the cut at the Astra Golf Championship, the 118 Visa Argentina Open, and the Club Car Championship.

Despite missing the cut in five Korn Ferry Tour events this year, Shipley claimed his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Lakewood National Golf Club. He finished the final round of the tournament with an 18-under and was tied for the lead with Seung-taek Lee. After that, the two headed into a playoff, and Shipley won.

Notably, Neal Shipley is competing in the 2025 Veritex Bank Championship, which will conclude on April 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More