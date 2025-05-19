What Scottie Scheffler’s dad said after his emotional win at the 2025 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler claimed his third Major championship with a commanding performance at the 2025 PGA Championship, finishing five shots clear of the field. And well, as happy as he was, his father could not have been prouder of him.

Golf Digest took to their official Instagram account a few hours ago and shared a post about Scheffler. He was smiling with Bennett Scheffler on his lap and his father, Scott Scheffler, by his side. They were celebrating the American professional golfer’s third Major win. It also had one of the quotes Scott Scheffler said on the World No. 1’s victory, as he said:

“Words can’t describe what we just watched. You are the toughest guy and the sweetest boy. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for never giving up.”

Scottie Scheffler secured his third Major championship on Sunday at the 107th PGA Championship, delivering a commanding victory at Quail Hollow Club. He posted a final score of 11-under-par 273, finishing five shots ahead of the field in Charlotte.

Starting the day with a three-shot cushion, Scottie Scheffler quickly extended his lead to five strokes on the front nine. However, a rough stretch saw him post a 2-over 37 on the opening side, allowing Jon Rahm to pull even. Scheffler responded with a strong back nine, highlighted by consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. Scheffler followed those with two steady pars, securing the win and walking up the 18th fairway in complete control.

Davis Riley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau all tied for second place at 6-under, finishing five strokes behind Scottie Scheffler.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform at the 2025 PGA Championship?

Round 1:

Par 5, Hole 10: 5

Par 4, Hole 11: 5

Par 4, Hole 12: 3

Par 3, Hole 13: 3

Par 4, Hole 14: 4

Par 5, Hole 15: 3

Par 4, Hole 16: 6

Par 3, Hole 17: 3

Par 4, Hole 18: 4

IN Total: 36

Par 4, Hole 1: 4

Par 4, Hole 2: 3

Par 4, Hole 3: 5

Par 3, Hole 4: 3

Par 4, Hole 5: 4

Par 3, Hole 6: 3

Par 5, Hole 7: 4

Par 4, Hole 8: 4

Par 4, Hole 9: 3

OUT Total: 33

Round 1 Total: 69 (-2)

Round 2:

Par 4, Hole 1: 4

Par 4, Hole 2: 4

Par 4, Hole 3: 3

Par 3, Hole 4: 3

Par 4, Hole 5: 4

Par 3, Hole 6: 3

Par 5, Hole 7: 5

Par 4, Hole 8: 3

Par 4, Hole 9: 4

OUT Total: 33

Par 5, Hole 10: 5

Par 4, Hole 11: 4

Par 4, Hole 12: 4

Par 3, Hole 13: 4

Par 4, Hole 14: 3

Par 5, Hole 15: 4

Par 4, Hole 16: 4

Par 3, Hole 17: 3

Par 4, Hole 18: 4

IN Total: 35

Round 2 Total: 68 (-3)

Round 3:

Par 4, Hole 1: 5

Par 4, Hole 2: 4

Par 4, Hole 3: 4

Par 3, Hole 4: 2

Par 4, Hole 5: 3

Par 3, Hole 6: 3

Par 5, Hole 7: 4

Par 4, Hole 8: 4

Par 4, Hole 9: 4

OUT Total: 33

Par 5, Hole 10: 5

Par 4, Hole 11: 5

Par 4, Hole 12: 3

Par 3, Hole 13: 4

Par 4, Hole 14: 2

Par 5, Hole 15: 4

Par 4, Hole 16: 4

Par 3, Hole 17: 2

Par 4, Hole 18: 3

IN Total: 32

Round 3 Total: 65 (-6)

Round 4:

Par 4, Hole 1: 5

Par 4, Hole 2: 3

Par 4, Hole 3: 4

Par 3, Hole 4: 3

Par 4, Hole 5: 4

Par 3, Hole 6: 4

Par 5, Hole 7: 5

Par 4, Hole 8: 4

Par 4, Hole 9: 5

OUT Total: 37

Par 5, Hole 10: 4

Par 4, Hole 11: 4

Par 4, Hole 12: 4

Par 3, Hole 13: 3

Par 4, Hole 14: 3

Par 5, Hole 15: 4

Par 4, Hole 16: 4

Par 3, Hole 17: 3

Par 4, Hole 18: 5

IN Total: 34

Round 4 Total: 71 (E)

