What is US Adaptive Open Golf Championship? All you need to know

The US Adaptive Open Golf Championship is a national tournament for golfers with disabilities. The first and second US Adaptive Open were played in 2022 and 2023.

The 2024 tournament will be played at Sand Creek Station, Newton, Kansas from July 8 to 10, 2024, with 96 players on the field. Jeffrey D. Brauer is the architect of the course, which opened in 2006.

According to the USGA website, players should have WR4GD Pass (World Ranking for Golfers with Disability) to participate in the tournament. Virtus II1 International Eligibility must be secured by those having an intellectual impairment. Amateur golfers need a handicap index of 36.4.

USGA announced a qualifying model for the 2024 US Adaptive Open. Beginning this year, qualifiers will be conducted over 18 holes at six locations nationwide.

John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer said:

"We have been thrilled with the interest in this championship and the growth of new adaptive competitions that it has inspired. As such, we have reached the point of introducing qualifying earlier than expected."

2024 will be the first tournament with a qualifying model. He added,

"In order to satisfy demand, we’re excited to roll out this new qualifying model, which will ensure high-caliber players are provided ample opportunity to earn a spot in the field and provide the championship the opportunity to embrace the openness that is a hallmark of USGA competitions."

Players had to register from February 22 to April 10, 2024, to play in the qualifying events, held at six locations from April 16 to May 7.

The USGA recently announced the course for the 2025 and 2026 championships to be Woodmont Country Club, in Rockville, Maryland.

The 2023 US Adaptive Open titles were won by Ryanne Jackson (women's) and Kipp Popert (men's) at Pinehurst. Kim Moore (women’s) and Simon Lee (men’s) clinched victories in the 2022 tournament.

Who is exempted from playing at the 2024 US Adaptive Open?

As per the USGA website, the qualifying criteria for being exempted from playing at the 2024 US Adaptive Open are as follows:

1. Female and Male overall winners of the 2022 and 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open Championship (this is a five-year exemption).

Kim Moore (2022, Female)

Ryanne Jackson (2023, Female)

Simon Lee (2022, Male)

Kipp Popert (2023, Male)

2. From the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open Championship, the five lowest overall female and male scorers, plus ties.

FEMALE

Ryanne Jackson

Kim Moore

Bailey Bish

Amanda Cunha

Natasha Stasiuk

MALE

Kipp Popert

Simon Lee

Conor Stone

Mike Browne

Rasmus Lia

Anton Glass

3. From the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open Championship, the lowest female scorer and lowest male scorer from each Impairment Category, plus ties.

Kurtis Barkley

Mike Browne

Amanda Cunha

Abigail Davis

Annie Hayes

Ryanne Jackson

Kiefer Jones

Cindy Lawrence

Simon Lee

Evan Mathias

Kim Moore

Kipp Popert

Natasha Stasiuk

Conor Stone

Max Togisala

This year’s U.S. Adaptive Open will feature three new exemption categories from the 2024 Championship:

4. Overall male champion and overall female champion from the 2023 Canadian All Abilities Championship, presented by BDO

Chris Willis

Natasha Stasiuk

5. Overall male champion and overall female champion from The 2024 G4D Open (contested from May 15 to 17)

Kipp Popert

Daphne van Houten

6. From the current WR4GD Gross Ranking – the top 10 men's point leaders and ties, and the top five females and ties, as of Apr. 3 (one week before entries close)

The 2024 US Adaptive Open Golf Championship schedule

The 2024 US Adaptive Open is a 54-hole format tournament. It will start with the first round on Monday, July 8, and conclude with the final round on Wednesday, May 10. Here is the schedule for the 2024 US Adaptive Open Open:

Round 1

Date: July 8, 2024 (18 holes)

Day: Monday

Round 2

Date: July 9, 2024 (18 holes)

Day: Tuesday

Round 3

Date: July 10, 2024 (18 holes)

Day: Wednesday

What are the eligible impairments to play at the US Adaptive Open?

The eligible impairments according to the USGA website are as follows:

Impaired Muscle Power

Impaired Passive Range of Movement

Limb Deficiency

Leg Length Difference

Short Stature

Hypertonia

Ataxia

Athetosis

Vision Impairment

Intellectual Impairment

And, the impairment categories are as follows:

Intellectual Impairment

Lower Limb Impairment

Multiple Limb Amputee

Neurological Impairment

Seated Players

Short Stature

Upper Limb Impairment

Vision Impairment