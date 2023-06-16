When does Brooks Koepka tee off at the US Open 2023? PGA Championship winner's Friday tee time explored

Brooks Koepka, a major contender in the 2023 US Open, has been granted a tee time for his second round at the prestigious golf tournament. Koepka's first tee time is scheduled for 11:24 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) at Tee No. 10.

Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy, two other tough players, will be grouped with Koepka. This foursome is expected to put on an amazing display of golfing talent as they navigate the difficult course at the US Open.

The excitement is palpable as golfers from all over the world prepare to exhibit their skills and compete for victory at this prestigious competition.

The US Open 2023 tee times have been precisely planned, with Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, and Paul Haley II starting off the tournament on Tee No. 1 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). As the first group off the tee, these guys will set the tone for an exciting day of golf.

Brooks Koepka's standings at 2023 US Open

Brooks Koepka is presently tied for 56th place in the 2023 US Open after the first round with a score of +1. Koepka, a well-known American golfer, has won several major events, including the US Open. However, he had a difficult start in this event and will be hoping to improve his place in the next rounds.

Several players have achieved +1 in addition to Koepka, including Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay, and Patrick Rodgers. These players are in the same boat as Koepka and will be looking to move up the leaderboard as the event unfolds.

Brooks Koepka in the US Open 2022

Koepka played a crucial role in the 2022 US Open last year, finishing with a total score of +12. Koepka shot rounds of 73, 67, 75, and 77 to finish in 55th place on the leaderboard.

Despite a difficult performance, Koepka's fierce spirit and dedication shone through the entire event. As one of the world's best golfers, Koepka will be keen to rebound and demonstrate his abilities at the next US Open 2023. Brooks Koepka earned a total of $39,432.

However, it was Matthew Fitzpatrick of England who emerged victorious with a score of -6. Fitzpatrick's amazing performance earned him the coveted championship title and $3,150,000 in prize money.

Brooks Koepka in 2023 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship 2023. Throughout the event, Koepka, who was representing the United States, showed tremendous skill and dedication.

With a final score of -9, he secured first place in the standings. Koepka's solid play over the four rounds, with scores of 72, 66, 66, and 67, resulted in a total of 271 strokes.

His excellent performance earned him not only the renowned title but also a sizable reward of $3,150,000. Koepka's victory in the PGA Championship 2023 demonstrates his brilliance and establishes his place as one of the world's best golfers.

2023 U.S. Open Round 2 tee times (All times ET)

Tee No. 1 Time Players Tee No. 1 9:45 a.m. Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II Tee No. 1 9:56 a.m. Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens Tee No. 1 10:07 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque Tee No. 1 10:18 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer Tee No. 1 10:29 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley Tee No. 1 10:40 a.m. Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a) Tee No. 1 10:51 a.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young Tee No. 1 11:02 a.m. Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell Tee No. 1 11:13 a.m. Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay Tee No. 1 11:24 a.m. Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh Tee No. 1 11:35 a.m. Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a) Tee No. 1 11:46 a.m. Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III Tee No. 1 11:57 a.m. Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake Tee No. 1 3:15 p.m. Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda Tee No. 1 3:26 p.m. Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a) Tee No. 1 3:37 p.m. Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert Tee No. 1 3:48 p.m. Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour Tee No. 1 3:59 p.m. Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a) Tee No. 1 4:10 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton Tee No. 1 4:21 p.m. Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka Tee No. 1 4:32 p.m. Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day Tee No. 1 4:43 p.m. Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim Tee No. 1 4:54 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm Tee No. 1 5:05 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a) Tee No. 1 5:16 p.m. David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon Tee No. 1 5:27 p.m. Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a) Tee No. 10 9:45 a.m. Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman Tee No. 10 9:56 a.m. Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a) Tee No. 10 10:07 a.m. Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk Tee No. 10 10:18 a.m. Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey Tee No. 10 10:29 a.m. Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann Tee No. 10 10:40 a.m. Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat Tee No. 10 10:51 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley Tee No. 10 11:02 a.m. Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick Tee No. 10 11:13 a.m. Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman Tee No. 10 11:24 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy Tee No. 10 11:35 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery Tee No. 10 11:46 a.m. Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a) Tee No. 10 11:57 a.m. Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey Tee No. 10 3:15 p.m. Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon Tee No. 10 3:26 p.m. Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a) Tee No. 10 3:37 p.m. Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal Tee No. 10 3:48 p.m. Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan Tee No. 10 3:59 p.m. Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon Tee No. 10 4:10 p.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood Tee No. 10 4:21 p.m. Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston Tee No. 10 4:32 p.m. Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners Tee No. 10 4:43 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler Tee No. 10 4:54 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin Tee No. 10 5:05 p.m. Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox Tee No. 10 5:16 p.m. Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul Tee No. 10 5:27 p.m. Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

Note: The table combines the stated tee times, and all times are in Eastern Time (ET).

