When does Brooks Koepka tee off at the US Open 2023? PGA Championship winner's Friday tee time explored

Brooks Koepka, a major contender in the 2023 US Open, has been granted a tee time for his second round at the prestigious golf tournament. Koepka's first tee time is scheduled for 11:24 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) at Tee No. 10.
Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy, two other tough players, will be grouped with Koepka. This foursome is expected to put on an amazing display of golfing talent as they navigate the difficult course at the US Open.
The excitement is palpable as golfers from all over the world prepare to exhibit their skills and compete for victory at this prestigious competition.
The US Open 2023 tee times have been precisely planned, with Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, and Paul Haley II starting off the tournament on Tee No. 1 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). As the first group off the tee, these guys will set the tone for an exciting day of golf.
Brooks Koepka's standings at 2023 US Open
Brooks Koepka is presently tied for 56th place in the 2023 US Open after the first round with a score of +1. Koepka, a well-known American golfer, has won several major events, including the US Open. However, he had a difficult start in this event and will be hoping to improve his place in the next rounds.
Several players have achieved +1 in addition to Koepka, including Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay, and Patrick Rodgers. These players are in the same boat as Koepka and will be looking to move up the leaderboard as the event unfolds.
Brooks Koepka in the US Open 2022
Koepka played a crucial role in the 2022 US Open last year, finishing with a total score of +12. Koepka shot rounds of 73, 67, 75, and 77 to finish in 55th place on the leaderboard.
Despite a difficult performance, Koepka's fierce spirit and dedication shone through the entire event. As one of the world's best golfers, Koepka will be keen to rebound and demonstrate his abilities at the next US Open 2023. Brooks Koepka earned a total of $39,432.
However, it was Matthew Fitzpatrick of England who emerged victorious with a score of -6. Fitzpatrick's amazing performance earned him the coveted championship title and $3,150,000 in prize money.
Brooks Koepka in 2023 PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship 2023. Throughout the event, Koepka, who was representing the United States, showed tremendous skill and dedication.
With a final score of -9, he secured first place in the standings. Koepka's solid play over the four rounds, with scores of 72, 66, 66, and 67, resulted in a total of 271 strokes.
His excellent performance earned him not only the renowned title but also a sizable reward of $3,150,000. Koepka's victory in the PGA Championship 2023 demonstrates his brilliance and establishes his place as one of the world's best golfers.
2023 U.S. Open Round 2 tee times (All times ET)
