When will Charley Hull play next after the disappointment at the Chevron Championship?

Charley Hull missed the cut at the 2025 Chevron Championship after finishing 4-over-par across two rounds at Carlton Woods. In Friday’s second round (April 25), Hull began on the front nine and played steady golf through the first five holes, making five straight pars.

A bogey on the sixth moved her to 4-over, but she quickly rebounded with a birdie on the eighth to get back to 3-over. She made the turn at even-par 36 for the front nine. On the back nine, Hull opened with four pars before bogeying the 15th and 16th holes back-to-back.

A final birdie on the 18th brought her to a 1-over 73 for the round. Her two-day total of 148 left her two strokes outside the cutline. This was Hull’s first missed cut of the season. She is scheduled to compete next at the Black Desert Championship.

Meanwhile, in the first round of the Chevron Championship, Hull started strong with a birdie on the 10th hole, followed by a stretch of steady play. She added another birdie at the 13th. A bogey on the 16th was her only blemish on the back nine, which she closed with a 1-under 35.

On the front nine, Charley Hull stayed even through the first three holes but ran into trouble beginning at the par-5 fourth, where she made a bogey. She dropped another shot at the sixth but responded with a birdie on the eighth. She then hit a double bogey on the ninth to end her round at 3-over.

How has Charley Hull’s 2025 season been so far?

Charley Hull had participated in four events on the LPGA Tour during the 2025 season prior to the Chevron Championship.

Her first start came at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, where she finished tied for 19th. Hull posted rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 for a total score of 276, ending the tournament at 8-under par and earning $23,210.

She next played in the HSBC Women’s World Championship. Hull recorded scores of 69, 70, 68, and 74 to finish at 7-under par with a total of 281. She tied for fourth place and earned $104,318.

At the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, held on March 27, Hull finished tied for 11th. She opened with a 63 and followed it with rounds of 69, 68, and 71. Her total score of 271 put her at 17-under for the event. She earned $41,138.

Most recently, Hull competed in the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards. She tied for 28th place with a 54-hole total of 191, finishing at 25-under-par. Hull earned $15,656 in that event.

Through these four events, Charley Hull made every cut and recorded two top-20 finishes.

