When will leader Lucas Glover tee off on Sunday at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Lucas Glover carded a 4-under 66 in the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, maintaining his lead after 54 holes. Heading into the final day of the event on Sunday, August 13, he is one stroke ahead of Taylor Moore, who shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday.

After putting on an impressive show in the first two days at TPC Southwind, Glover started the third round with a bang and sank two straight birdies in the opening holes. He went on to make two more birdies and a bogey in the next four holes, ending the front nine at 32.

The former US Open champion's third round consisted of five birdies and a lone bogey, which came on the par-4 5th hole. This was only his second bogey over the past three days. He is aggregated at 14-under after the completion of 54 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Speaking at the post-round interview, the 43-year-old American described his Saturday round as 'scrappy'.

He explained:

"I got a lot out of what I had. Short game bailed me out a lot early, and missed a couple putts I thought I should have made coming in.

Glover is paired with Taylor Moore for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The duo will tee off from the first hole on Sunday, August 13 at 1:50 pm ET.

Glover, who won the Wyndham Championship last week, has been in great form recently and has made four top-6 finishes in his last five starts. He will be looking to add another title to his bag on Sunday evening.

Complete tee time details for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Taylor Moore during the FedEx St Jude Championship

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, August 13:

8 am: Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark

8:10 am: Alex Smalley, Seamus Power

8:20 am: Jason Day, Matt Kuchar

8:30 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Mark Hubbard

8:40 am: Harris English, Thomas Detry

8:50 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Rickie Fowler

9 am: Hayden Buckley, Keith Mitchell

9:10 am: Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy

9:20 am: Sam Stevens, Tom Hoge

9:30 am: Davis Riley, Tony Finau

9:40 am: Tyrrell Hatton, Brandon Wu

9:50 am: Matt NeSmith, Taylor Montgomery

10 am: Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers

10:10 am: Nick Taylor, Cameron Young

10:25 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm

10:35 am: Sam Ryder, J.J. Spaun

10:45 am: Lee Hodges, Brian Harman

10:55 am: Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson

11:05 am: Keegan Bradley, Vincent Norrman

11:15 am: Scottie Scheffler, Chris Kirk

11:25 am: Aaron Rai, Xander Schauffele

11:35 am: Sahith Theegala, Kurt Kitayama

11:45 am: Brendon Todd, Eric Cole

11:55 am: Justin Rose, Corey Conners

12:05 pm: Stephan Jaeger, J.T. Poston

12:15 pm: Adam Schenk, Ben An

12:25 pm: Si Woo Kim, Ben Griffin

12:40 pm: Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler

12:50 pm: Collin Morikawa, Cam Davis

1 pm: Sungjae Im, Russell Henley

1:10 pm: Tom Kim, Emiliano Grillo

1:20 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

1:30 pm: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

1:40 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa

1:50 pm: Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore