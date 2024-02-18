When will Patrick Cantlay tee off on Sunday at The Genesis Invitational 2024? Leader's tee time and event explored

Patrick Cantlay, who extended his lead at The Genesis Invitational 2024 after the third round, will tee off for the final round at 2:15 p.m. ET in a group with Xander Schauffele on Sunday, February 18.

Cantlay topped the leaderboard following the second round and shot 70 on Saturday, but still maintained the lead at the end of 54 holes. He played three rounds of 64, 65 and 70 and topped the leaderboard with a score of under 14.

The American golfer played the first round of 64 after making eight birdies and a bogey to score 7-under-64. He played a bogey-free round on Friday and scored 6-under 65 with four birdies and one eagle. He had a five-stroke lead after the second round and with a round of 70 on Saturday, he extended the lead. He made three birdies and two bogeys on Saturday.

Cantlay will enter the final round with a two-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris. Schauffele and Zalatoris shot a round of 65 on Saturday and jumped four positions on the leaderboard to finish in a tie for second place.

Luke List took the solo fourth position on the leaderboard, followed by Harris English and Jason Day, who tied for fifth place.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 final-round tee times

The final round of The Genesis Invitational will take place on Sunday, February 18 at 9:55 a.m. ET. Emiliano Grillo will take the first shot on Sunday, followed by Charley Hoffman and Chase Johnson, who will start their game at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Will Zalatoris will pair up with Luke List and tee off at 2:04 p.m. ET, while Jason Day and Harris English start their game at 1:53 p.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy will start his game on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. ET with Nick Taylor, while Viktor Hovland and Ben An tee off at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Here are the Sunday round tee times for The Genesis Invitational 2024 (all-time ET):

9:55 a.m. Emiliano Grillo

10 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Chase Johnson

10:10 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Nicolai Hojgaard

10:20 a.m. Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

10:30 a.m. Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim

10:40 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

10:50 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Sungjae Im

11 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim

11:10 a.m. Ludvig Aberg, Brian Harman

11:20 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Moore

11:35 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Ben An

11:45 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Nick Taylor

11:55 a.m. Seamus Power, Sam Burns

12:05 p.m. Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

12:15 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

12:25 p.m. Russell Henley, Kurt Kitayama

12:35 p.m. Tony Finau, Lucas Glover

12:45 p.m. Adam Scott, Cameron Young

12:55 p.m. Eric Cole, Ben Griffin

1:05 p.m. Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes

1:20 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler

1:31 p.m. Corey Conners, Adam Svensson

1:42 p.m. J.T. Poston, Hideki Matsuyama

1:53 p.m. Harris English, Jason Day

2:04 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Luke List

2:15 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele