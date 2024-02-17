When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Saturday at The Genesis Invitational 2024? Tee times and pairing explored

Rory McIlroy will tee off for the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2024 on Saturday, February 17 at 12: 00 p.m. ET. He will pair up with Adam Scott for Saturday's round and will start the game on the first tee hole.

Following the two rounds of the tournament, 51 players made the cut for the third round. Saturday's round will start at 10:20 a.m. ET, with Denny McCarthy taking the first shot of the day. Si Woo Kim will tee off with Charley Hoffman at 10:25 a.m. ET, followed by Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges, who will start their game at 10:35 a.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy, who had a rough start to The Genesis Invitational 2024, made a comeback in the second round on Friday, February 16. The Northern Irish golfer shot a round of 66 on Friday, jumping 33 positions to qualify for the third round of the tournament.

McIlroy started the game with a birdie on the first hole and then added another birdie on the third hole. He carded an eagle and a birdie on the back nine to score 5-under-66.

In the first round, McIlroy shot four birdies, two double bogeys, and two bogeys to score 74.

Patrick Cantlay maintained his lead after the second round, scoring under 13. He played two rounds of 64 and 65.

Luke List, Jason Day and Mackenzie Hughes settled in a tie for second place, followed by Corey Conners. Will Zalatoris finished in a tie for sixth place with Xander Schauffele and Tom Hoge.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 Saturday's tee times

Here are the pairing and tee times of the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2024 (all-time in ET):

10:20 a.m. – Denny McCarthy

10:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Charley Hoffman

10:35 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

10:45 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Seamus Power

10:55 a.m. – Eric Cole, Chase Johnson

11:05 a.m. – Sam Burns, Taylor Moore

11:15 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Emiliano Grillo

11:25 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:35 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Sahith Theegala

11:45 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Ludvig Aberg

12:00 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

12:10 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland

12:20 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin

12:30 p.m. – Russell Henley, J.T. Poston

12:40 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Ben An

12:50 p.m. – Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler

1:00 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

1:10 p.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Kim

1:20 p.m. – Harris English, Cam Davis

1:30 p.m. – Max Homa, Beau Hossler

1:45 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1:56 p.m. – Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:07 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge

2:18 p.m. – Corey Conners, Will Zalatoris

2:29 p.m. – Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

2:40 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Luke List