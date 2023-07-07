When will Rose Zhang resume play at the 2023 US Women’s Open? Star golfer’s Friday tee times explored

Rose Zhang has been granted a tee time for the forthcoming round of the 2023 US Women's Open. She is expected to begin play from the 10th hole on Friday at 11:50 am EDT. Golf fans and lovers are looking forward to her return to the course as she continues her quest for success in this prestigious competition.

Zhang will compete alongside Brooke Henderson of Canada and Lydia Ko of New Zealand in an intriguing group. This trio of skilled golfers will compete and demonstrate their skills as they traverse the rigors of the renowned TPC Deere Run course in Silvis, Illinois.

The competition promises to be an exciting start as these golfers demonstrate their abilities and battle for success on the difficult course.

Rose Zhang's standings at US Women's Open

Rose Zhang is presently ranked 39th in the US Women's Open. In the first round of the competition, she carded a 74 with a score of 2 over par. Rose Zhang competes in this position alongside Ayaka Furue of Japan, Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand, and Alice Hewson of England.

Rose Zhang's strong start sets the tone for her subsequent rounds as she wants to climb the scoreboard and make a name for herself in this important event. She is aiming to make a good return in future rounds and enhance her standing on the leaderboard as one of the rising stars in women's golf.

Rose Zhang has the ability to make a huge impact in the US Women's Open and play among the top contenders for the championship title because of her remarkable talent and relentless focus.

Tee timings of notable players at the US Women's Open

The first tee time at the US Women's Open will include Bailey Tardy of Norcross, Georgia, Dottie Ardina of the Philippines, and amateur golfer Kaili Xiao. These great players will begin their rounds at 10 am.

On the other hand, amateur players Krissy Carman of Eugene, Oregon, Laura Sluman of Panama, and Farah O'Keefe, also an amateur player, will tee off at the same time on the 10th tee.

Time Start Group 5:02 PM ET Hole 1 Carlota Ciganda, Hye-jin Choi, Xiyu Lin 11:50 AM ET Hole 10 Rose Zhang, Brooke Mackenzie Henderson, Lydia Ko 11:39 AM ET Hole 10 Atthaya Thitikul, Leona Maguire, Jennifer Kupcho 5:35 PM ET Hole 1 Jin-young Ko, Nelly Korda, Alexis Thompson 5:24 PM ET Hole 1 Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka, Georgia Hall 5:24 PM ET Hole 10 Charley Hull, Danielle Kang, Lilia Vu 11:28 AM ET Hole 10 Ayaka Furue, Linn Grant, Hannah Green 4:51 PM ET Hole 1 Ruoning Yin, Sei-young Kim, Megan Khang 12:55 PM ET Hole 1 Da Yeon Lee, Minami Katsu 5:02 PM ET Hole 10 Minjee Lee, Saki Baba, Ashleigh Buhai

In a fascinating tournament, the US Women's Open brings together some of the world's best female golfers. Spectators can expect to see great shots, fierce rivalries, and demonstrations of skill and tenacity on the course thanks to famous pairings and interesting tee times.

As these great athletes demonstrate their ability and vie for the renowned championship, golf fans will be following the action with bated breath, expecting the remarkable moments that will emerge during the US Women's Open.

