When will Scottie Scheffler resume play at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday? Final Round tee times explored

Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the fourth round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament on Sunday, February 4, at Pebble Beach Golf Links at 12:46 p.m. ET on the first tee hole. The American golfer will be joined by Tom Hoge and Justin Thomas on Sunday to tee for the final fourth round.

Following the three rounds of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, Scheffler settled in a tie for sixth place with Jason Day, Tom Hoge, and Justin Thomas. He took the lead after the second round but with a round of 70 on Saturday (February 3), he slipped down five positions to settle in a four-way tie for sixth place.

Scottie Scheffler played three rounds of 69, 64, and 70 to finish the day four strokes behind the third-round leader, Wyndham Clark. He carded three birdies and one bogey in the third round to score 2-under 70.

After Saturday's round, Wyndham Clark topped the leaderboard with a score of under 17. He played a round of 60 in the third round and jumped into 22 positions on the leaderboard.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final Round tee times

Golfers will tee off for the final round of the tournament on Sunday, February 4, at 10:45 a.m. ET. Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam, and Taylor Montgomery will take the first shot of the day at 10:45 a.m. ET on the first tee hole, while Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, and Maverick McNealy will start their game on the tenth tee hole.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (all-time in ET):

1st Hole

10:45 AM: Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam, Taylor Montgomery

10:56 AM: Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin

11:07 AM: Corey Conners, Byeong Hun An, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:18 AM: Seamus Power, S.H. Kim, Tommy Fleetwood

11:29 AM: Alex Noren, Luke List, Denny McCarthy

11:40 AM: J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

11:51 AM: Cam Davis, Erik van Rooyen, Sahith Theegala

12:02 PM: Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:13 PM: Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Collin Morikawa

12:24 PM: Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay

12:35 PM: Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose

12:46 PM: Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas

12:57 PM: Jason Day, Thomas Detry, Mark Hubbard

1:08 PM: Matthieu Pavon, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark

Hole 10

10:45 AM: Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Maverick McNealy

10:56 AM: Kurt Kitayama, Adam Svensson, Taylor Moore

11:07 AM: Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau

11:18 AM: Keith Mitchell, Adam Schenk, Rickie Fowler

11:29 AM: Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun

11:40 AM: Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland

11:51 AM: Brendon Todd, Lee Hodges, Russell Henley

12:02 PM: Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick, Grayson Murray

12:13 PM: Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy

12:24 PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young

12:35 PM: Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley

12:46 PM: Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley

12:57 PM: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap