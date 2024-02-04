When will Scottie Scheffler resume play at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday? Final Round tee times explored

Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the fourth round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament on Sunday, February 4, at Pebble Beach Golf Links at 12:46 p.m. ET on the first tee hole. The American golfer will be joined by Tom Hoge and Justin Thomas on Sunday to tee for the final fourth round.
Following the three rounds of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, Scheffler settled in a tie for sixth place with Jason Day, Tom Hoge, and Justin Thomas. He took the lead after the second round but with a round of 70 on Saturday (February 3), he slipped down five positions to settle in a four-way tie for sixth place.
Scottie Scheffler played three rounds of 69, 64, and 70 to finish the day four strokes behind the third-round leader, Wyndham Clark. He carded three birdies and one bogey in the third round to score 2-under 70.
After Saturday's round, Wyndham Clark topped the leaderboard with a score of under 17. He played a round of 60 in the third round and jumped into 22 positions on the leaderboard.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final Round tee times
Golfers will tee off for the final round of the tournament on Sunday, February 4, at 10:45 a.m. ET. Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam, and Taylor Montgomery will take the first shot of the day at 10:45 a.m. ET on the first tee hole, while Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, and Maverick McNealy will start their game on the tenth tee hole.
Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (all-time in ET):
1st Hole
- 10:45 AM: Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam, Taylor Montgomery
- 10:56 AM: Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin
- 11:07 AM: Corey Conners, Byeong Hun An, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:18 AM: Seamus Power, S.H. Kim, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:29 AM: Alex Noren, Luke List, Denny McCarthy
- 11:40 AM: J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk
- 11:51 AM: Cam Davis, Erik van Rooyen, Sahith Theegala
- 12:02 PM: Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:13 PM: Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Collin Morikawa
- 12:24 PM: Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:35 PM: Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose
- 12:46 PM: Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas
- 12:57 PM: Jason Day, Thomas Detry, Mark Hubbard
- 1:08 PM: Matthieu Pavon, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark
Hole 10
- 10:45 AM: Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Maverick McNealy
- 10:56 AM: Kurt Kitayama, Adam Svensson, Taylor Moore
- 11:07 AM: Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau
- 11:18 AM: Keith Mitchell, Adam Schenk, Rickie Fowler
- 11:29 AM: Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun
- 11:40 AM: Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland
- 11:51 AM: Brendon Todd, Lee Hodges, Russell Henley
- 12:02 PM: Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick, Grayson Murray
- 12:13 PM: Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy
- 12:24 PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young
- 12:35 PM: Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley
- 12:46 PM: Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley
- 12:57 PM: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap