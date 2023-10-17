Where is the 2023 Zozo Championship being played? All you need to know about the PGA Tour event venue

The PGA Tour is preparing for the eagerly anticipated 2023 Zozo Championship, which will be held in Japan. This Thursday, October 19, at the famed Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, the event is set to begin.

The championship this year boasts a strong field of 78 elite players competing for a big $8.5 million prize pool. The Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, renowned for its difficult yet beautiful layout, is ready to serve as a suitable competition venue for these top golfers.

History of Narashino Country Club: Venue for the 2023 Zozo Championship

The Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, a classic Japanese golf course, has a unique design with two greens on each hole, which is a feature found on many other courses in the area.

This course, which is currently 7,224 yards long and has a par of 72, has a long history of staging important golf competitions. A few notable competitions held here are the long-running Suntory Open, the 1968 Japan PGA Championship, the 1972 Japan Airlines Open, and the 1977 Japan Open Golf Championship.

This hallowed ground has witnessed victories by well-known golfers like Gary Player, Graham Marsh, and Seve Ballesteros. The Zozo Championship, the first PGA Tour tournament to be staged in Japan, was announced to be contested at this course on November 20, 2018, in a historic turn of events.

Tiger Woods emerged as the winner of the competition, etching his name in the history of this prestigious site.

What happened in the first Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club?

The Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, hosted the first-ever Zozo Championship from October 24 to 28, 2019. With a total prize pool of $9,750,000 on the line, the competition had a strong field.

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods won the match with an incredible display of talent and tenacity. His final score of -19 (261 total) was outstanding. In addition to cementing his place in golf history once more, Woods' superb performance netted him a prize money of $1,755,000 and 500 FedEx points.

Hideki Matsuyama, a player from Japan, came in second place and showed exceptional skills throughout the competition. With a final score of -16 (a total of 264), Matsuyama earned $1,053,000 in prize money and 300 FedEx points.

The match between Woods and Matsuyama demonstrated the Zozo Championship's appeal on a global scale and left spectators eagerly waiting for more action.